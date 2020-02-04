NZ Vs Ind 1st ODI Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Match Preview

India are scheduled to face New Zealand in a first of the three-match ODI series at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on February 5. Indian cricket team are currently on a tour to New Zealand to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches over the course of 40 days in the country. Virat Kohli and co. started the tour by blanking the hosts 5-0 in T20Is.

NZ vs Ind 1st ODI Preview

Virat Kohli and co. began the tour by thumping New Zealand 5-0 in the shortest format. However, the upcoming contests is the first head-to-head ODI encounter between the two nations since their semi-final meet-up at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. India lost that match by 18 runs and were crashed out of the tournament.

NZ vs Ind 1st ODI squad updates

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the limited-overs segment of the tour after the left-hander sustained a shoulder injury against Australia in January. Prithvi Shaw will be replacing Shikhar Dhawan in India’s ODI squad. Meanwhile, in-form opener Rohit Sharma was also ruled out due to a calf injury and will be replaced by Mayank Agarwal. Check out final line-ups of both teams for the ODI series.

NZ vs Ind 1st ODI: New Zealand squad

Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

NZ vs Ind 1st ODI: India squad

Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Prithvi Shaw, K. L. Rahul (wk), Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

How to watch NZ vs Ind: Live streaming details

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST on February 5 and will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Hotstar and JioTV. You can also view live score updates at the official BCCI Twitter handle, i.e. https://twitter.com/BCCI.

NEWS : Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and the Test series against New Zealand.



Mayank Agarwal has been named as his replacement in the ODI squad. #NZvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/AUMeCSNfWQ — BCCI (@BCCI) February 4, 2020

