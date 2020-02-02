NZ Vs Ind 5th T20I: Rohit Sharma, Bowlers Power India To Rare 5-0 Whitewash In T20I Series

India defeated New Zealand by 7 runs to register a rare 5-0 series win away from home on Sunday. Unlike the previous two games, the 'Men in Blue’ won more comfortably at the Bay Oval in the 5th T20I. India’s latest triumph means that New Zealand were handed their first whitewash defeat at home since their 0-2 defeat to England in 2008.

NZ vs Ind 5th T20I Match Report

NZ vs Ind 5th T20I India innings

Earlier in the evening, interim Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. Presented with another opportunity to make his mark in international cricket, Sanju Samson was promoted up the order at the expense of Sharma himself. However, Samson failed to trouble the scorers after being dismissed for just 2 by an overpitched Scott Kuggeleijn delivery.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma batted with panache to form an 88-run stand from 60 deliveries. KL Rahul missed out on a well-deserved fifty by just 5 runs while captain Sharma top-scored with a well-crafted 60 from 41 balls. New Zealand bowlers disrupted India's acceleration in the slog overs as the visitors could only muster up a total of 163-3 on a flat Bay Oval track.

NZ vs Ind 5th T20I New Zealand innings

A distraught New Zealand side got off to a horrendous start in their run-chase, losing 3 wickets for just 17 runs on the board. Playing in his 100th T20I, veteran batsman Ross Taylor anchored the innings with a 47-ball 53 before his departure in the 18th over. Apart from a single Shivam Dube over which accounted for 34 runs, the ‘Black Caps’ never got going and could only score 156-9 to hand India a 7-run win.

NZ vs Ind 2020: ODI Series

After an action-packed T20I contests, the two teams will now collide in a three-match ODI series starting from February 5. The first game will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. The last time India tussled with New Zealand in a 50-overs game, the ‘Men in Blue’ were knocked out from the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019.

Image credits: BCCI Twitter