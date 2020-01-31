NZ Vs Ind: Kane Williamson Ruled Out Of Wellington T20I Due To Shoulder Injury

New Zealand's hopes to claim a win in the ongoing NZ vs IND T20I series have been dashed by an injury to captain Kane Williamson. Williamson, the Kiwi skipper, tried saving the match for New Zealand in the third T20I at Hamilton and brought his team very close to victory. Pacer Tim Southee will be the stand-in skipper in the fourth T20I at Wellington.

Kane Williamson injury rules him out of 4th T20I

On Wednesday, New Zealand needed to win the third T20I at all costs to keep the series alive and skipper Kane Williamson led the team from the front. While chasing India's 180, Williamson made a brave 95 but could not take the team over the line. The match was tied at the end of the 40 overs and India ended up getting a win in the Super Over. The official New Zealand Cricket (NZC) account has now revealed that captain Williamson sustained an injury in his left shoulder during the third T20I and thus, will not be fit to participate in the fourth T20I in Wellington.

Captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of tonight’s 4th T20I with a left-shoulder injury (AC joint) sustained while diving in the field in game 3. He will hopefully be available for the final game of the series at Bay Oval. Tim Southee will captain the side in T20I 4. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/0Igj6RMnzg — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 31, 2020

Indians fans are now excited at the prospects of India sweeping the series and some fans are even lauding Williamson for putting a brave effort forward in the third T20I despite his injury.

So he played that fantastic knock while he was injured ?



This guy never ceases to amaze me. — Raghav (@Raghav_wrote) January 31, 2020

Damn, can't believe that makes us 0-4 in the series. — McGregor | Lion 🦁 (@vLionMan) January 31, 2020

A Tim Southee-led New Zealand will take on India in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on Friday in Wellington. India are currently leading 3-0.

