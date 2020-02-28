NZ Vs Ind 2nd Test Live Streaming Details, Squad Updates And Match Preview

New Zealand will face India in the second Test of the two-match series on Saturday, February 28. The NZ vs IND game will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The NZ vs IND game will commence at 4:00 AM (IST).

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind: Harsha Bhogle roasts India for selecting Rishabh Pant over Wriddhiman Saha

NZ vs IND 2nd Test Preview

India were outplayed by New Zealand in the first Test as they lost the game by 10 wickets. Indian batsmen had no answers to the New Zealand pacers' swinging and seaming deliveries. India would look to make some changes in the squad to ensure that they have all the bases covered for the New Zealand vs India 2nd Test. Besides Ishant Sharma, no other Indian bowler posed a threat to the Kiwi batsmen. The World No. 1 side would look to win the New Zealand vs India 2nd Test and draw the series level.

On the other hand, New Zealand displayed real class in all three facets of the game. Their resilient batting, excellent bowling and sharp fielding put India under pressure from Day 1. The Kiwis would like to replicate their performance from the last game and whitewash India in the New Zealand vs India 2nd Test.

ALSO READ | NZ vs IND: Mayank Agarwal trolled by Indian fans for 'sightseeing' photo on Twitter

NZ vs IND 2nd Test Squad: New Zealand vs India live - Updates

Shubhman Gill is likely to make his debut as Prithvi Shaw was absent from the practice session ahead of the New Zealand vs India 2nd Test. Ishant Sharma is ruled out of the 2nd NZ vs IND Test due to an injury. Colin De Grandhomme or Kyle Jamieson could make way for Neil Wagner who is all set to return for the 2nd NZ vs IND Test.

NZ vs IND 2nd Test: New Zealand vs India live - New Zealand Squad

Kane Williamson (Captain), BJ Watling (Wicket-keeper), Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel, Daryl Mitchell, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry.

NZ vs IND 2nd Test: India Squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shubman Gill.

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind: Shreyas Iyer uses Bollywood song to make fun of Virat Kohli's Instagram pic

Where to watch NZ vs IND live: NZ vs Ind live streaming details and NZ vs Ind live telecast in India

The NZ vs Ind live match is scheduled to start at 4:00 AM IST and will be played between February 29 and March 4 at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The NZ vs IND Test will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD for the NZ vs Ind live telecast in India. While the NZ vs Ind live streaming will be on Hotstar and JioTV. You can also view NZ vs IND live score updates at the official BCCI Twitter handle, i.e. https://twitter.com/BCCI.

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind: Ajinkya Rahane talks in Marathi about enjoying poha and coffee in New Zealand

IMAGE COURTESY: INDIAN CRICKET TEAM INSTAGRAM