NZ Vs Ind: Brian Lara Names Popular Hindi Film That He Is Waiting To Watch In India

Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara is part of the commentary team for the ongoing ‘NZ vs Ind’ T20I series. During his stay at the studios of the official broadcasting channel, Brian Lara came face-to-face with Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan visited the pre-match show of the third T20I to promote his upcoming comedy film Jawaani Jaaneman.

NZ vs Ind: Brian Lara expresses his excitement for upcoming Saif Ali Khan film

Brian Lara took to Twitter and posted a picture of his meeting with Saif Ali Khan. In his tweet, the legendary batsman expressed his excitement of meeting the actor and wrote that he cannot wait to watch his upcoming Bollywood comedy. He also mentioned the released date of the film in his tweet.

Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman

Jawaani Jaaneman is an upcoming Bollywood comedy film directed by Nitin Kakkar. Apart from Saif Ali Khan, the film also stars veteran actress Tabu and debutant Alaya Furniturewala. The film is scheduled to be released across Indian cinemas on January 31.

New Zealand vs India 2020

Meanwhile, India defeated New Zealand in a thrilling contest at Hamilton. After 40-overs of tight hard-fought tussle, the match ended in a tie. The match then went into the Super Over which saw India holding their nerves to a last-ball win. The two teams will now collide on January 31 for the fourth match of the series. The 20-overs contest is scheduled to be held at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Image Credits: Brian Lara Twitter