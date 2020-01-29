NZ Vs Ind: New Zealand Fan's 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Chant Breaks The Internet

India thumped New Zealand twice in Auckland to take a 2-0 lead in the 5-match T20I series. The action will now move to Hamilton for an all-important series-deciding third game for the home side. After Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul powered a jet-lagged Indian unit through to their successful run chase of 204 in the first game, the duo anchored the ‘Men in Blue’ innings in overhauling a modest New Zealand total in the second.

Usually, several cricketing rivalries are defined by their on-field antics and off-field drama. Luckily, players between India and New Zealand have always shared a great camaraderie both on and off the field. Same can be said about the supporters of both teams who come in numbers and create an amazing atmosphere for the players. Even in the recently concluded second T20I, a certain New Zealander became an Indian supporter for a while when he chanted a motivating slogan for the ‘Men in Blue’.

A short video of a New Zealand fan chanting for Team India is currently doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, an Indian supporter sitting beside him can be seen teaching him a slogan. The Kiwi spectator then proceeded to chant the same with full energy.

India and New Zealand are playing in an all-important third T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday. By the time of publishing, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first. Indian captain Virat Kohli is fielding an unchanged unit that contested the previous clash in Auckland on January 26.

