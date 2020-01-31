NZ Vs IND Dream11 4th T20I Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

India will square off against New Zealand in the 4th T20I game of the 5-match series on Friday, January 31. The match will take place at Westpac Stadium in Wellington. It will commence at 12:30 PM (IST).

India have already clinched the series and have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead. The third T20I had all the possible drama and fans were lucky to witness a nail-biting game which went into the Super Over. India eventually emerged victorious but there was hardly anything that separated the two teams. With the series already in the bag, India will look to test their bench strength by giving an opportunity to the likes of Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar. Team India will focus on winning this fixture with an aim to whitewash the Kiwis.

On the other hand, after having beaten comprehensively in the first two games, New Zealand bounced back and put in a gallant performance in the third T20I. But Super Overs haven't really been a friend to the Kiwis. They will look to play for their pride. The Kiwis are unbeaten at this venue since 2014 and they had also won a T20I game last year against India by 80 runs here. They will look to replicate the same in this game as well.

NZ vs IND Squads

NZ vs IND Dream11: New Zealand Squad

Kane Williamson (Captain), Tim Seifert (Wicket-keeper), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett, Blair Tickner

NZ vs IND Dream11: India Squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Colin Munro

Bowlers: Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction

India start off as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER

