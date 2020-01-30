Rohit Sharma Touched By NZ U-19s' 'Spirit Of Cricket' Act Against WI U-19s At World Cup

New Zealand players are renowned for their sportsmanship and one can say that the future looks bright for them after the New Zealand U-19s came up with an incredible gesture. A moment from the game that won everyone's hearts came in 43rd over of the West Indies U-19s' innings. Kirk McKenzie was on 99 when he was struck with a severe cramp and he had to be stretchered off.

It seemed unlikely that McKenzie would bat again. However, just 4 overs later, he came out to bat again to complete his innings after West Indies lost their ninth wicket. However, the southpaw showed great courage as he came back to bat just four over later when the Windies had lost their ninth wicket.

McKenzie stood on one leg as the cramps continued to bother him. Unfortunately, he was bowled by New Zealand pacer Kristian Clarke on the very first ball he faced as he found it tough to defend the ball without moving his foot. McKenzie missed his well-deserved century by just one run.

As soon as he started walking back to the pavilion, his cramps returned. He was in immense pain before the New Zealand U-19s players came forward to help him. Two of their players carried him off the ground while players from the sides gave him a standing ovation.

NZ vs Ind: Rohit Sharma lauds NZ U19s sportsmanship spirit

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma was mighty impressed with the display of sportsmanship spirit by the Kiwis. He took to Twitter and shared the video. Here's a look at Rohit Sharma's tweet.

So good to see this #SpiritOfCricket at its best. https://t.co/qzUZjEuRt5 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 30, 2020

New Zealand U-19s defeated West Indies Under-19s by two wickets in a nail-biting game to enter the semifinal of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Chasing 239, all hopes were lost for New Zealand when they were reduced to 153 for 8. However, an 86-run, ninth-wicket partnership between Kristian Clarke and Joey Field saw NZ cross the line. They needed seven runs from the final over and chased down the total with two wickets and two balls to spare.

IMAGE COURTESY: ROHIT SHARMA INSTAGRAM