Mumbai Indians Did Not Agree To PSL Vs IPL Match Proposal: Islamabad United Owner

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United's owner Ali Naqvi has called for matches to be played between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and PSL teams. Just a few days ago, former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq had made a sensational statement that if a match between the best XIs of the PSL and the IPL, the PSL team would win the contest.

IPL vs PSL match on the cards?

Pakistan players last played in the IPL during the inaugural season way back in 2008. Since then, they haven't participated in the mega event. Considering the current scenario and the political tension between the two countries, it is highly unlikely that Pakistan players will be allowed to play in the IPL any time soon.

But while India are unlikely to allow Pakistan players to play in the IPL, Ali Naqvi has called for games to be played between IPL and PSL teams. While speaking to a leading media network, he proposed to have regular matches between teams from the IPL and PSL, which were the best leagues in the world.

Naqvi said that he had put forward a proposal to the owners of the Mumbai Indians to play a friendly with Islamabad United but that didn’t happen. At the same time, he also conceded that conditions at present were not conducive for this to happen but said cricket always has played a big role in reducing tensions between Pakistan and India. He added that some thought should be given to this suggestion and was hopeful of it happening sometime in the future.

Meanwhile, India have made it clear that they won't be touring Pakistan this year for the Asia Cup if the latter hosts it in their backyard. Pakistan have the hosting rights for the tournament this year and they are adamant to host it on their soil. India will defend their Asia Cup title only if the tournament is played at a neutral venue.

IMAGE COURTESY: MUMBAI INDIANS TWITTER