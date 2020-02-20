NZ Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Likely Playing 11 For 1st Test

New Zealand will face India in the first Test of India's ongoing tour of New Zealand. The match will be played at Basin Reserve, Wellington on Friday, February 21 at 4:00 AM IST. Kane Williamson will captain New Zealand and Virat Kohli will lead India. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction: NZ vs IND Playing 11 from both squads

Here are the NZ vs IND Playing 11 that is likely for the two teams as per our NZ vs IND match prediction:

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (captain), BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel.

India:

Virat Kohli (captain), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction: NZ vs IND Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: BJ Watling

Batsmen: Kane Williamson (vice-captain), Ross Taylor, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (captain)

All-Rounders: Colin de Grandhomme, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis in mind. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction: NZ vs IND Match Prediction and Form Guide

India are currently at the top of the ICC World Test Championship Points Table with seven wins out of seven games. Their last Test was against Bangladesh and they won by an innings and 46 runs. Their best batsmen were Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. Their best bowlers were Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.

New Zealand are currently sixth in the Points Table with one win out of five games. Their last Test was against Australia and their opponents won by 279 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Ross Taylor, and Colin de Grandhomme. Their best bowlers were Colin de Grandhomme, Neil Wagner, Todd Astle and Matt Henry.

A close match can be expected between the two teams and a draw could be on the cards.

