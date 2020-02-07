NZ Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Schedule

New Zealand will square off against India in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on Saturday, February 8 at the Eden Park in Auckland. The game will commence at 7:30 AM (IST).

After having lost the T20I series 5-0, New Zealand made a strong statement by thrashing the visitors by 4 wickets. The Kiwis were set a huge target of 348 runs which they cruised to with 10 balls to spare. Ross Taylor starred for the hosts as he notched up a brilliant century. Henry Nicholls (78) and Tom Latham (69) chipped in with useful contributions. They are likely to have an unchanged squad in the 2nd ODI.

On the other hand, India have a few issues to ponder over. They really need to improve their fielding as they gave away easy runs in the first ODI. Their bowling looked out of place as the Indian bowlers offered a lot of freebies to the Kiwi batsmen. Navdeep Saini is likely to be included in the team. The Indian team are in a do or die situation as a loss here will take the series away from them.

Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Squads

NZ vs IND Dream11: New Zealand Squad

Tom Latham (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman

NZ vs IND Dream11: India Squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube

NZ vs IND Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Virat Kohli (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Hamish Bennett, Tim Southee

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction

India start off as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER