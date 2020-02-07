NZ Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Schedule

New Zealand will square off against India in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on Saturday, February 8 at the Eden Park in Auckland. The game will commence at 7:30 AM (IST).
ALSO READ | NZ Vs IND: Kuldeep Yadav's Shoulder Injury Being Hidden By Indian Team Management?
After having lost the T20I series 5-0, New Zealand made a strong statement by thrashing the visitors by 4 wickets. The Kiwis were set a huge target of 348 runs which they cruised to with 10 balls to spare. Ross Taylor starred for the hosts as he notched up a brilliant century. Henry Nicholls (78) and Tom Latham (69) chipped in with useful contributions. They are likely to have an unchanged squad in the 2nd ODI.
On the other hand, India have a few issues to ponder over. They really need to improve their fielding as they gave away easy runs in the first ODI. Their bowling looked out of place as the Indian bowlers offered a lot of freebies to the Kiwi batsmen. Navdeep Saini is likely to be included in the team. The Indian team are in a do or die situation as a loss here will take the series away from them.
ALSO READ | Kamran Akmal Chooses The Best Batsman Between Virat Kohli Steve Smith And Joe Root
Tom Latham (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman
Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube
ALSO READ | Siddarth Kaul Bags A Brilliant Hat-trick Vs Andhra By Knocking Middle Stump Thrice, Watch
Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul (Vice-captain)
Batsmen: Virat Kohli (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Hamish Bennett, Tim Southee
All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner
India start off as favourites to win the game.
ALSO READ | Sanjay Manjrekar Uses Hindi Cuss Word After Broadcaster Takes Jibe At Him
IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER