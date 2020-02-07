Siddarth Kaul Bags A Brilliant Hat-trick Vs Andhra By Knocking Middle Stump Thrice, Watch

Punjab are currently playing Andhra Pradesh in Round 8, Elite Group A and B match of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 in Patiala. The moment of the match came when Punjab pacer Siddharth Kaul bagged a hat-trick to bowl out Andhra Pradesh for just 97. Siddarth Kaul finished with a 5-wicket haul (5/24) as he took the last 3 Andhra wickets off consecutive balls to send the tail packing in quick succession.

Andhra were already rattled by Punjab's spinners Vinay Choudhary (3/28) and Krishan Alang (2/31) after they had reduced them to 97 for 7 at the stroke of lunch. Siddarth Kaul returned to wrap up the innings.

It all started on the second delivery of the 40th over of Andhra’s first innings when Siddarth Kaul put an end to KV Sasikanth’s quick cameo as a sharp inswinger saw the batsman losing his middle-stump. Coming in to bat at No. 9 in the 28th over, Sasikanth ended up scoring 20 (28) with the help of two sixes.

Having become the eighth Andhra batsman to get out on the first day of the Test, Sasikanth was soon followed by two debutants in Dasari Swaroop Kumar and S Ashish, both of whom got out in a similar manner as Siddarth Kaul sent their middle stumps flying.

Siddarth Kaul hat-trick video in a Ranji Trophy game

Siddarth Kaul's hat-trick came on the back of him bowling three consecutive deliveries at a similar line and length and each batsman losing his middle-stump. Siddarth Kaul's bowling figures of 9.4-4-24-5 played a vital role in bundling out the opposition for 97 in 39.4 overs after Andhra captain Ricky Bhui won the toss and chose to bat. Punjab won the Ranji Trophy fixture by 4 wickets courtesy Siddarth Kaul's brilliant performance.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER