NZ Vs Ind Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Where To Watch The 3rd ODI

India will square off against New Zealand in the 3rd and final ODI of the three-match series. The Kiwis have already clinched the series as the hosts won first two games comprehensively. India will look to play for pride while the Blackcaps will look to avenge their 5-0 drubbing in T20Is with a whitewash in the ODIs.

NZ vs IND 3rd ODI Schedule

Match: NZ vs IND, 3rd ODI, India tour of New Zealand 2020

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Time: 07:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

NZ vs IND 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details

The match timings are 3:00 P.M. local (2:00 A.M. GMT) (7:30 AM. IST). You can catch the live action of the match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. The game will be broadcast on Hotstar and Jio TV as well.

NZ vs IND 3rd ODI: New Zealand Squad

Tom Latham (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman

NZ vs IND 3rd ODI: India Squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube

NZ vs IND Highlights

India have played an underwhelming brand of cricket against New Zealand in ODI cricket of late. The Indian team has not won against the Black Caps in the last five ODIs including the warm-up game in the World Cup. Now, Kohli and co. have lost the three-match series against a second-string Kiwi side. India will be playing for pride to avoid a clean sweep while the Kiwis will look to continue their glorious run in ODIs against India.

