NZ Vs IND Live: Virat Kohli Bamboozled By Ish Sodhi's Googly After Gritty Half-century

Cricket News

Virat Kohli made his 58th One-Day International fifty this morning when he made 51. The Indian skipper was sent back, however, by an Ish Sodhi googly.

Updated On:
NZ vs IND live

New Zealand and India are currently facing each other at Hamilton for the first of the three ODIs in the NZ vs IND series. It could be considered a World Cup semi-final rematch of sorts but both teams are different from what they can be at their full strength. At the Kiwi side of affairs, Tom Latham is captaining the side as Kane Williamson heals his injury while on India's side, Rohit Sharma has sustained a calf injury that has ruled him out from the remaining tour.

NZ vs IND Live: Virat Kohli vs. Leg Spin continues

On Wednesday morning, India was asked to bat first and out came debuting openers - Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal. While the opening partnership could not go beyond 50, captain Virat Kohli came in to score his 58th ODI half-century. However, the fireworks could not go on as Ish Sodhi pulled off a brilliant googly and went through the defence of Virat Kohli. Kohli's woes with leg-spinners continued as the Indian skipper departed the pitch. 

NZ vs IND LIVE: India look to set a formidable total

Here is the NZ vs IND 1st ODI score. India are currently at 341/4 after 49.1 overs. Earlier in the innings, Shreyas Iyer smashed his maiden ODI hundred. In 107 balls, Shreyas Iyer scored 103 runs with 11 fours and 1 six. At this moment, KL Rahul is playing another important innings on 86* and Kedar Jadhav is supporting him with 24. Colin de Grandhomme has been the most impressive Kiwi bowler so far, only giving away 41 runs in his eight overs while taking Prithvi Shaw's wicket. Ish Sodhi grabbed Virat Kohli's wicket while giving away 27 runs in his 4 overs.

Published:
