NZ Vs Ind Toss Stats, Schedule And All Squad Updates Ahead Of 2nd Test

India are scheduled to face New Zealand in the second of the two-match Test series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch between February 29 and March 4. The Indian cricket team are currently on a tour to New Zealand to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches over the course of 40 days. New Zealand won the first Test by 10 wickets and are currently leading the series 1-0.

NZ vs IND Toss: Stats

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, Team India have won the toss on two occasions in their last five matches. However, India have won four of those five Tests with their only defeat coming at Wellington. Meanwhile, New Zealand have also won the toss twice in their last five matches but have won only one Test.

NZ vs IND Toss: Toss factor as per playing conditions

In all Tests played at the venue, the average first innings score has been 286. The deck at the Hagley Oval is usually a batting-friendly one with just a hint of grass in the first two days. Since the pitch generally assists fast bowlers more than the spinners, expect Indian captain Virat Kohli to trust his pacers. One can expect the captain to bat first after winning the NZ vs IND toss in the 2nd Test.

NZ vs IND Toss: Match timings

The toss for the upcoming match will be held at 3:30 AM IST. The Test will then commence 30 minutes after the NZ vs IND toss time, i.e. at 4:00 AM IST. The two teams will break for lunch at 6:00 AM IST and will resume action at 6:40 AM IST. The tea break will start at 8:40 AM IST. The players will step back into the field for a final session at 9:00 AM IST before stumps at 11:00 AM IST.

NZ vs Ind 2nd Test: Squad Updates

NZ vs Ind 2nd Test: New Zealand Squad

Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (w), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell.

NZ vs Ind 2nd Test: India Squad

Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha, Navdeep Saini.

NZ vs Ind 2nd Test live streaming

The NZ vs Ind 2nd Test live streaming can be viewed on Hotstar and Jio TV in India.

