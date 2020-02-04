NZ Vs Ind Toss Stats, Schedule And All Squad Updates Ahead Of 1st ODI

India will now face New Zealand in the first ODI (three match series) at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on February 5. The Indian cricket team is currently on a tour to New Zealand to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches over the course of 40 days. Virat Kohli and co. began the tour by thumping New Zealand 5-0 in the T20I series.

NZ vs Ind 1st ODI: Toss Stats

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, team India have lost the toss on four occasions in their last five completed ODI matches. Fortunately for the 'Men in Blue', India have won all four of those matches. On the other hand, the upcoming series is New Zealand’s first ODI assignment since the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England. In their last five games of the tournament, New Zealand won the toss thrice. However, the Black Caps have won only one out of their past five ODIs. Their solitary win came against India in the semi-final.

At the Seddon Park in Hamilton, conditions are ideally suited for the teams batting second. In the past five ODIs played at the venue, chasing teams have won the game on all five occasions. We expect the captain winning the toss to bat second.

NZ vs Ind 1st ODI: Toss and Match Timings

The toss for the upcoming match will be conducted at 7:00 AM IST. The ODI action will then commence at 7:30 AM IST. The first innings is scheduled to finish around 11:00 AM IST. The first innings will then be followed by an official 45-minute between-the-innings break. The second innings will commence at 11:45 PM IST.

NZ vs Ind 1st ODI: Squad Updates

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the limited-overs segment of the tour after the left-hander sustained a shoulder injury against Australia in January. Prithvi Shaw will be replacing Shikhar Dhawan in India’s ODI squad. Meanwhile, in-form opener Rohit Sharma was also ruled out due to a calf injury during the final T20I contest. Check out final line-ups of both teams for the ODI series.

NZ vs Ind 1st ODI: New Zealand Squad

Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

NZ vs Ind 1st ODI: India Squad

Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Prithvi Shaw, K. L. Rahul (wk), Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

NEWS : Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and the Test series against New Zealand.



Mayank Agarwal has been named as his replacement in the ODI squad. #NZvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/AUMeCSNfWQ — BCCI (@BCCI) February 4, 2020

