NZ Vs Ind Toss Stats, Schedule And All Squad Updates Ahead Of 3rd T20I

India will face New Zealand in the third of the five-match T20I series at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday. The Indian cricket team are currently on a tour to New Zealand to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches over the course of 40 days in the country. After wins in the first two matches, Virat Kohli and co. are currently leading the T20I series 2-0.

NZ vs Ind 3rd T20I Toss Stats

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, Team India have lost the toss on three occasions in their last five completed T20I matches. Fortunately for the ‘Men in Blue’, India have won all of those matches and are currently on a five-match unbeaten streak. On the other hand, New Zealand have won the toss on three occasions in their last five matches. However, problems are aplenty for the Black Caps as their white-ball form seems to keep on deteriorating since the 2019 Cricket World Cup. New Zealand recently lost to England 2-3 at home in their 5-match T20I series and are currently trailing 0-2 to India in the ongoing five-match series.

NZ vs Ind 3rd T20I toss and match timings

The toss for the upcoming match will be conducted at 12:00 PM IST. The T20 action will then commence at 12:30 PM IST. The first innings will then be followed by an official 10-minute between-the-innings break before the second innings is scheduled to commence at 2.10 PM IST.

NZ vs Ind 3rd T20I Squad Updates

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the ongoing T20I series after the left-hander sustained a shoulder injury against Australia in January 2020. Sanju Samson replaced Shikhar Dhawan in India’s T20I squad. Check out final line-ups of both teams in the T20I contests.

NZ vs Ind: New Zealand Squad

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett

NZ vs Ind: India Squad

Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (w), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube

Snapshots from #TeamIndia's training session ahead of the 3rd T20I against New Zealand.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/KHKvrjt2H3 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 28, 2020

