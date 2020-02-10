NZ Vs Ind Toss Stats, Schedule And All Squad Updates Ahead Of 3rd ODI

India will now face New Zealand in a third of the three-match ODI series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday, February 11. The Indian cricket team are currently on a tour to New Zealand to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches over the course of 40 days in the country. The Black Caps have already pocketed the ODI series 2-0 by winning the first two contests.

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Toss Stats

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, Team India have lost the toss on four occasions in their last five completed ODI matches. India have won only two of those five matches, with both their wins coming against Australia in January’s home ODI series. Meanwhile, the ongoing series is New Zealand’s first ODI assignment since the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England. In their last five ODIs overall, New Zealand won the toss thrice and have won the match on three occasions.

At the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, conditions have been ideally fair for both sides irrespective of batting first or second. In the past five ODIs played at the venue, chasing teams have won the game twice. Due to shorter boundaries and a high-scoring deck on the cards, expect the captain to win the toss and field first in the upcoming game.

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Toss and Match Timings

The toss for the upcoming match will be conducted at 7:00 AM IST. The ODI action will then commence at 7:30 AM IST. Scheduled to be finished around 11:00 AM IST, the first innings will then be followed by an official 45-minute between-the-innings break before the second innings commences at 11:45 AM IST.

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Squad Updates

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the limited-overs segment of the tour after the left-hander sustained a shoulder injury against Australia in January. Prithvi Shaw replaced Shikhar Dhawan in India’s ODI squad and is currently opening alongside another newcomer Mayank Agarwal in the side. Meanwhile, in-form opener Rohit Sharma was also ruled out due to a calf injury during the final T20I contest. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is expected to feature in the hosts' playing XI for the 3rd ODI after missing out on the final two T20Is and the first two ODIs of the ongoing series. Check out final line-ups of both teams for the upcoming dead rubber.

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: New Zealand Squad

Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham (w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: India Squad

Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube

Snapshots from #TeamIndia's training session ahead of the 3rd and final ODI against New Zealand.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/rvoxE2DSOY — BCCI (@BCCI) February 10, 2020

