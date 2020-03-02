NZ Vs Ind: Virat Kohli Trolled By Twitterati For Controversial And Poor Outing In Tests

New Zealand defeated India by 7 wickets in the second Test of the two-match Test series. With this win, the Kiwis clinched the series 2-0 and registered a clean sweep over India. India's tour of New Zealand which started on a great manner didn't end as they would have liked. After winning the T20I series 5-0, the visitors were whitewashed in the ODI as well as the Test series.

However, one incident during the New Zealand innings that didn't please umpire Richard Kettleborough was when Indian players tried to dodge New Zealand openers, Tom Latham and Tom Blundell. It all happened in the fourth over of the Kiwi innings when an Indian fielder was heard shouting “two” in the fourth over during New Zealand’s chase although the batsmen were taking a single.

This incident didn't please umpire Kettleborough as he immediately approached Indian skipper Virat Kohli for a quick chat. He was seen warning Virat Kohli who tried to justify his player’s actions. Virat Kohli justified saying that the player was just trying to alert the fielder at the fine leg of the possibility of a second run.

Kettleborough told Virat Kohli to not shout two after accusing him of doing the same. Kettleborough was totally unimpressed by Virat Kohli’s explanation, saying he had enough of it and warned him to not shout again.

NZ vs Ind: New Zealand take huge strides in ICC World Test Championship

Courtesy this win, the Kiwis earned all the 120 points on offer. They have now snuck up to 180 points and move to the third spot in the points table. India, with 7 wins and 2 losses are still the No. 1 side in the ICC World Test Championship with 360 points. The Men in Blue will now take on South Africa in a three-match ODI series at home starting March 12.

NZ vs Ind: Twitter trolls Virat Kohli for his average outings on New Zealand tour

Still



Virat Kohli v NZ (in Tests)



Inns - 17

Runs - 773

Ave - 51.53

100s - 3

50s - 3

HS - 211



Kohli is still the best. and we were together in his success and he is also in failure. Common Champs come back more Harder. @imVkohli#NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/o7IeP3UFqN — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 2, 2020

#NZvIND Overseas Test matches are anyways irrelevant.

-Virat K — A (@MiddleStump_) March 2, 2020

why feeling shame @imVkohli and @RaviShastriOfc combination itself tells everything ....And for Ravi shashtri is is nothing but a Employment scheme only Naukari karo..salary lelo baat khatam.. "APNA KAM BANTA BHAD ME JAYE JANTA" Virat Kohli should understand #NZvIND #NZvsIND https://t.co/gn5BCTXQDU — Jimmy Patel (@thejimmypatel) March 2, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: TWITTER