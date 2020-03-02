Virat Kohli Promises Revenge When New Zealand Visit India After Test Series Whitewash

Team India finished their tour of New Zealand on a dismal note. They lost the second Test in just three days. The Virat Kohli-led side lost the second Test match to New Zealand by 7 wickets. While Indian bowlers were impressive once again, it was the batting line-up that failed to fire. The loss in the two-match Test series was their first series loss in the ICC World Test Championship. Despite losing the Test series, Team India still remain at the top of the points table. Apart from meekly surrendering the series, Virat Kohli made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Virat Kohli's wicket celebration and poor behaviour comes under the scanner

Indian skipper Virat Kohli had a poor Test series with the bat. He failed to cross 20 in four innings. Apart from his batting failure, his aggressive behaviour was also in the news. Apart from giving a send-off to his counterpart Kane Williamson, Kohli was also involved in banter with a section of the crowd at the Hagley Oval. He was also caught using bad language against the crowd after picking the wicket of one of New Zealand's batsmen.

Apart from using abusive language, Virat Kohli was also heard planning to take revenge on New Zealand when they visit India. According to a leading media publication, Virat Kohli (while standing in the slips) was heard saying, “Jab India mein yeh log aayengey, tab dikha doonga (I will show them when they come to India)."

Virat Kohli's press conference sees the skipper blame batsmen for the loss

Virat Kohli's press conference witnessed Team India skipper admitting that the lack of contributions by his batsmen let the team down. After making 242 in the first innings of the must-win second Test, India managed only 124 in their second innings, leaving the hosts with a paltry target of 132 for a series sweep. Kohli said that his team would have to 'go back' to the drawing board to correct things.

