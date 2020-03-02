Virat Kohli And Co. Lost Test Series Vs NZ Due To 'indiscipline': VVS Laxman

Team India slumped to a 7-wicket defeat in Christchurch to concede the Test series 0-2 in favour of New Zealand. Earlier on Day 3, India resumed their overnight score of 90-6. New Zealand pacers Trent Boult and Tim Southee wreaked havoc and shot out the Indians for just 124, setting themselves a target of 132. With half-centuries from Tom Latham and Tom Blundell, the New Zealand batters overhauled the target in just 36 overs.

New Zealand vs India: VVS Laxman lambasts Virat Kohli and co. for 0-2 defeat

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman was quite critical of India’s performances by stating that Virat Kohli and co. did not show the necessary “discipline” to win. VVS Laxman took to Twitter and congratulated the ‘Black Caps’ performance for their comprehensive win over the World no.1 Test side. Earlier, the cricketer-turned-commentator also pointed out Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s poor form with the bat.

Many congratulations to the @BLACKCAPS on beating India and winning the Test series comprehensively. India couldn't show the discipline required to stick it out and will be deeply disappointed. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/znJZHLr8Kx — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 2, 2020

Virat Kohli only managed to score 38 runs in four innings across two Tests with the highest score of 19. The twin defeats in Wellington and Christchurch were India’s first two in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship and was India’s first-ever whitewash under the leadership of Virat Kohli.

The Indian captain had a poor outing in New Zealand overall, as he could manage only 218 runs in 11 innings across three formats. While commentating for the official broadcasting channel, VVS Laxman said that Virat Kohli’s form was one of the biggest let down for the Indian team and he felt the team did not show any fight in the Test series.

Meanwhile, India remains at the top of ICC World Test Championship points table in spite of their recent whitewash. New Zealand, who were placed seventh before the start of the series, have now jumped up to the third position by securing a perfect 120 points from the two Test matches.

