Krunal Pandya Takes Up 'This Or That' Challenge With Wife Pankhuri; Watch Video

India and Mumbai IPL team all-rounder Krunal Pandya alongwith his wife Pankhuri Sharma are the latest entrants to take part in the famous 'This or That' challenge. The challenge has taken Instagram by storm with several users taking part in it. This new pictorial challenge is simply selecting what you like out of the given boxes where you can find out about the person’s personality or their choices through the game.

Krunal Pandya takes part in 'This or That' challenge with wife Pankhuri

As soon as Krunal Pandya uploaded the video of the challenge, fans started flooding the comments section with their responses. Several reactions poured in fans lauded the couple's chemistry. Here's a look at the post.

Krunal Pandya set to lead Baroda in SMAT 2021

Krunal, who won the Dream11 IPL 2020 with the Mumbai franchise in November, is currently enjoying some time off from cricket. The southpaw will now feature in the Syed Ali Mushtaq Trophy 2020-21 where he will lead the Baroda team. Baroda are amongst the favourites to clinch the championship this season, considering their stellar line-up.

Baroda had performed brilliantly during the group stage of the last edition of the tournament, however, they failed to make it to the semi-finals of the competition which is why the management has introduced several changes ahead of the upcoming edition in an attempt to turn their fortunes around, the first being the appointment of Krunal as the captain of the side.

Krunal will take over from Kedar Devdhar, who led the Baroda team in the previous season. However, Devdhar is likely to retain his place in the side as an opening batsman. Veteran all-rounder Yusuf Pathan was surprisingly left out of the side and this will be the first occasion in the competition's history where the seasoned player will not take the field for Baroda. They are placed in the Elite Group C this season and will lock horns with the likes of Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Baroda squad of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Kedar Devdhar, Ninad Rathwa, Smit Patel, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyu Rajput, Dhruv Patel, Atit Sheth, Babasafi Pathan, L Meriwala, Mohit Mongia, Bhanu Pania, Kartik Kakade, Chintal Gandhi, Pradeep Yadav, Soyeb Sopariya, Ansh Patel, Parth Kohli, Bhargav Bhatt, Pratik Ghodadra, Pratyush Kumar.

