NZ Vs PAK 2020: Fans Left In Splits After Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas' Mid-pitch Chat

New Zealand and Pakistan are currently competing in the second and final Test of the series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The two-match series has been full of exciting moments on the field with both sides entertaining fans with some brilliant cricket and hilarious banter. One such hysterical conversation between Pakistan pacers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas was caught by the stump mic.

Nassem Shah and Mohammad Abbas entertain fans with hilarious conversation

It all happened on Day 1 of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test. At the start of the 83rd over, Abbas was on strike and that's when the New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson brought his frontline pacer Tim Southee into the attack. Ahead of the start of the over, Naseem amusingly asked Abbas to take a single and give him the strike as the responsibility of scoring runs now lies on him. He also said that if he doesn't do so, he will be scolded in the dressing room.

The video of the same soon went viral on Twitter as fans were left in splits. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded Naseem for taking responsibility and also praise their sense of humour, Here's a look at a few reactions.

Lovely 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Vishal Yadav (@VishalY44691113) January 3, 2021

Interesting conversation — Ayaz Shaikh (@AyazSha29020201) January 3, 2021

Hahahahah Naseem ❤ — Farrukh Khan Durrani (@durrani_farrukh) January 3, 2021

Hilarious 😂 — Shahnawaz Hashim (کشمیری) (@shahnawazhashim) January 3, 2021

Naseem was absolutely right, his 3 boundaries helped us alot, MashAllah

Well done @iNaseemShah 👌🏽🙏🏽 — StoneTheCrows (@PaniKaBulbula) January 3, 2021

Meanwhile, as far as the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test is concerned, the visitors posted a score of 297 in their first innings with Azhar Ali scoring 93 and skipper Mohammad Rizwan chipping in with 61. Jamieson was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 5/69. In response, New Zealand dominated Pakistan's bowling attack and scored a massive 659/6 before declaring, thus gaining a huge 360-run lead.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson struck a magnificent 238 while Henry Nicholls (157) and Daryl Mitchell (102) scored splendid centuries. The visitors will now have to play their skins out to save the Test against a relentless New Zealand pace attack.

NZ vs PAK 2020 2nd Test: Watch New Zealand vs Pakistan live in India

The Pakistan tour of New Zealand is not a televised event in India. However, cricket fans can catch the New Zealand vs Pakistan live streaming on the FanCode app. For NZ vs PAK 2020 live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the two cricket boards.

SOURCE: FANCODE

