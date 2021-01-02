NZ Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Match Preview

The ongoing Pakistan tour of New Zealand will now conclude with the upcoming second Test of the two-match series between them. Their five-day tussle is scheduled to launch from Sunday, January 3 onwards at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The NZ vs PAK live action will commence at 3:30 AM IST. Here is a look at our NZ vs PAK match prediction, probable NZ vs PAK playing 11 and NZ vs PAK Dream11 team.

Also Read | Team India Delighted As Rohit Sharma Joins Squad; Shastri Quips, 'You're Looking Younger'

NZ vs PAK live: NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction and tour preview

The Pakistan cricket team is currently on a month-long tour to New Zealand for three T20Is and two Test matches. The Black Caps won the T20I segment of their summer by a 2-1 margin. The Test series, which also forms a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship, saw the hosts take a 1-0 lead after a Day 5 thriller at Bay Oval.

Also Read | Kane Williamson's Dominating 129 Vs Pakistan For 23rd Test Hundred: WATCH

NZ vs PAK match prediction: NZ vs PAK Dream11 team, squad list

NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction: NZ squad

Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Trent Boult.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction: PAK squad

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Imran Butt, Haris Sohail, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohd Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah.

Also Read | 'Neil Wagner A Born Fighter': NZ Pacer's Lauded For Playing Pak Test With Fractured Toes

NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Top picks for NZ vs PAK playing 11

Kane Williamson

Mohammad Rizwan

Trent Boult

Shaheen Afridi

NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction: NZ vs PAK Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan (vc)

Batsmen – Kane Williamson (c), Shan Masood, Tom Latham, Fawad Alam, Ross Taylor

All-rounders – Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers – Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Shaheen Afridi, Yasir Shah

NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction

According to our NZ vs PAK match prediction, New Zealand are favourites to win the game.

Note: The NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction and NZ vs PAK Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NZ vs PAK Dream11 team and NZ vs PAK Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Yograj Singh Opens Up On BCCI's Decision To Decline Yuvraj's Comeback To Domestic Grid

Image source: Black Caps Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.