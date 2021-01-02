NZ Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Match Preview

One of the greatest comebacks in history: Ravi Shastri hails India's win against Australia
The ongoing Pakistan tour of New Zealand will now conclude with the upcoming second Test of the two-match series between them. Their five-day tussle is scheduled to launch from Sunday, January 3 onwards at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The NZ vs PAK live action will commence at 3:30 AM IST. Here is a look at our NZ vs PAK match prediction, probable NZ vs PAK playing 11 and NZ vs PAK Dream11 team.
The Pakistan cricket team is currently on a month-long tour to New Zealand for three T20Is and two Test matches. The Black Caps won the T20I segment of their summer by a 2-1 margin. The Test series, which also forms a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship, saw the hosts take a 1-0 lead after a Day 5 thriller at Bay Oval.
TEST VICTORY! Santner gets the last with a brilliant caught and bowled!#NZvPAK #CricketNation— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 30, 2020
📷 = @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/jfQgPrVqRo
Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Trent Boult.
Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Imran Butt, Haris Sohail, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohd Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah.
Kane Williamson
Mohammad Rizwan
Trent Boult
Shaheen Afridi
Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan (vc)
Batsmen – Kane Williamson (c), Shan Masood, Tom Latham, Fawad Alam, Ross Taylor
All-rounders – Faheem Ashraf
Bowlers – Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Shaheen Afridi, Yasir Shah
According to our NZ vs PAK match prediction, New Zealand are favourites to win the game.
