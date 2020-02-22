NZ W VS SL W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Women's T20 WC Match Details

New Zealand will play against Sri Lanka for their first ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 match on Saturday, February 22 at 4:30 PM IST (7:00 PM AWST). The NZ W vs SL W live match will take place at the Western Australian Cricket Association Ground in Perth, Australia. The tournament started with an encounter between India and Australia. India won by 17 runs. The NZ W vs SL W live match can also be played on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the NZ W vs SL W Dream11 prediction and NZ W vs SL W playing 11 for the NZ W vs SL W live match.

NZ W VS SL W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Both teams will play their first T20 World Cup 2020 match after winning their warm-up games. Though the New Zealand team will start as favourites and have more experience than Sri Lanka, the latter have last defeated England in the T20 World Cup with a ten-wicket win. Here is the NZ W vs SL W Dream11 prediction and squad details.

NZ W VS SL W Dream11 prediction: Squad details

NZ W VS SL W Dream11 prediction: New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest and Lea Tahuhu.

NZ W VS SL W Dream11 prediction: Sri Lanka Women

Chamari Atapattu (C), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hansima Karunaratne, Shashikala Siriwardene, Nilakshi De Silva, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Udeshika Probodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Hasini Perera, Sathya Sandeepani, Umesha Thimashini, Sugandika Kumari and Dilani Manodara.

NZ W VS SL W playing 11

NZ W VS SL W Dream11 prediction: New Zealand

Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Hayley Jansen, Holly Huddleston, Lea Tahuhu, Rachel Priest, Leigh Kasperek.

NZ W VS SL W Dream11 prediction: Sri Lanka

Chamari Athapaththu, Harshitha Madavi, Hansima Karunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Shashikala Siriwardene, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabhodhani, Hasini Perera, Sugandika Kumari, Kavisha Dilhari

NZ W VS SL W Dream11 team

NZ W VS SL W match prediction

New Zealand Women start as favourites to win as per our NZ W vs SL W match prediction for the NZ W vs SL W live match.

Note - The NZ W VS SL W Dream11 prediction is our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

