NZ W VS SL W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Women's T20 WC Match Details

New Zealand will play against Sri Lanka for their first ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 match on Saturday, February 22 at 4:30 PM IST (7:00 PM AWST). The NZ W vs SL W live match will take place at the Western Australian Cricket Association Ground in Perth, Australia. The tournament started with an encounter between India and Australia. India won by 17 runs. The NZ W vs SL W live match can also be played on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the NZ W vs SL W Dream11 prediction and NZ W vs SL W playing 11 for the NZ W vs SL W live match.
Also read | New Zealand were 116-2 at tea on day 2 of first Test
Both teams will play their first T20 World Cup 2020 match after winning their warm-up games. Though the New Zealand team will start as favourites and have more experience than Sri Lanka, the latter have last defeated England in the T20 World Cup with a ten-wicket win. Here is the NZ W vs SL W Dream11 prediction and squad details.
Also read | SL vs WI Dream11 prediction, team, playing 11 and all 1st ODI match details
Also read | "We fell for her plan": Alyssa Healy after Poonam Yadav's stunning spell against Australia
New Zealand Women start as favourites to win as per our NZ W vs SL W match prediction for the NZ W vs SL W live match.
Also read | BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, team, playing 11s and schedule for Only Test