"We Fell For Her Plan": Alyssa Healy After Poonam Yadav's Stunning Spell Against Australia

In the opening match of ICC Women's T20 World Cup between India and Australia on Friday, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav spun a web of googlies to trap the Australian batting lineup to grab a win in the opener. Chasing a mere total of 133, Australia seemed determined to win the match until Yadav triggered a batting collapse beginning with skipper Meg Lanning's wicket. Alyssa Healy, who top-scored with 51 runs for the Aussies, admitted after the match that Australia walked into Poonam Yadav’s trap. "We fell for Poonam's plan hook, line and sinker," ICC quoted Healy saying after the match.

'She bowled quite cleverly'

Furthermore, Healy added, "Full credit to Poonam, she bowled quite cleverly tonight. She bowled that first over as a regular leg-spinner and then slowed it up. We didn't adapt to that well enough." The leg spinner was also adjudged as the Player of the Match for her brilliant spell of 4 for 19 off her four overs. Yadav scalped the precious wicket of Alyssa Healy and dismissed Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, and Jess Jonassen as well. Yadav was also hailed by several personalities including Harsha Bhogle and Ravi Shastri.

Deepti Sharma gets India to 132 after batting collapse

After being put to bat first, Team India got off to a flyer as teenager Shafalo Verma smacked Australian bowlers around the park. However, her blitzkrieg came to an end as she departed at just 29. Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also fell early. Deepti Sharma then took the onus on herself to get the team to a formidable total. Sharma top-scored for the Women in Blue but missed out on a deserving half-century by run as she got Team India to 132 by the end of the first innings.

'Poonam made a great comeback'

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur expressed delight as the team clutched victory coming from behind. "Knew this track is something where we can do well. Knew if we're able to score 140, our bowlers will be able to defend it, and that's what happened. This track wasn't easy to bat on. Were just looking to score 140. The partnership between Jemi and Deepti got us there. Poonam was going through some injuries but has made a great comeback. That's what we were expecting," said Kaur at the post-match presentation.

