SL Vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All 1st ODI Match Details

The upcoming first ODI between Sri Lanka and West Indies will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground in Colombo. Their 50-overs fixture is scheduled for February 22 and will start at 9:45 AM IST.

SL vs WI Live Match Preview

West Indies cricket team are currently on a tour to Sri Lanka to play three ODI and two T20Is over the course of 20 days in the country. The tour began with a couple of practise games between West Indies and Sri Lanka Board President's XI. The venues for the first two SL vs WI live ODIs are Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground and Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium. While the venue for the third SL vs WI live ODI and the two SL vs WI live T20Is is Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

SL vs WI Playing 11 likely from both squads

SL vs WI Playing 11: Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep and Lahiru Kumara.

SL vs WI Playing 11: West Indies

Kieron Pollard (C), Sunil Ambris, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh.

SL vs WI Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Shai Hope

All-rounder – Kieron Pollard (C), Angelo Mathews

Batsmen – Darren Bravo, Brandon King, Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis

Bowlers – Sheldon Cottrell, Lahiru Kumara, Hayden Walsh

SL vs WI match prediction

Sri Lanka start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that our SL vs WI match prediction is made according to our own analysis. The SL vs WI Dream11 team made does not guarantee you positive results in your games.

Tour match : West Indies won by 6 wickets, WI 277/4 (R Chase 136, S Hope 85, V Fernando 2/56) v SLBXI 276/8. #SLvWI pic.twitter.com/WkhqAgQ0sR — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) February 20, 2020

