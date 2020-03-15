NZ-50 Vs ZIM-50 Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report & Over-50s World Cup Preview

New Zealand will take on Zimbabwe in the 15th match of the Over-50s Cricket World Cup on Sunday, March 15. The NZ-50 vs ZIM-50 live match will be played at the Cape Town Cricket Club. The NZ-50 vs ZIM-50 live match will commence at 1:45 PM (IST). Here is more information on the NZ-50 vs ZIM-50 live streaming, NZ-50 vs ZIM-50 live score and other NZ-50 vs ZIM-50 live match details of the Over-50s World Cup.

New Zealand vs Zimbabwe: NZ-50 vs ZIM-50 live streaming and NZ-50 vs ZIM-50 live match telecast in New Zealand

The New Zealand vs Zimbabwe Over-50s World Cup match will be telecast on PitchVision. Viewers can also watch a delayed telecast of the NZ-50 vs ZIM-50 live streaming on the Cricket Zimbabwe YouTube channel. The NZ-50 vs ZIM-50 live score and updates can also be tracked on Over50s' Facebook and Twitter pages.

NZ-50 vs ZIM-50 live streaming: NZ-50 vs ZIM-50 live match pitch report

The pitch at Cape Town Cricket Club is expected to favour the bowlers. The pitch is a bit on the slower side and one can expect the dew to favour the chasing team. An average score of close to 200 can be expected from teams batting first. However, teams chasing have the upper hand and captains winning the toss in the New Zealand vs Zimbabwe match are likely to choose to field first.

NZ-50 vs ZIM-50 live streaming: NZ-50 vs ZIM-50 live match weather report

According to Accuweather, the winds will blow at a rate of 17 to 20 km/hr while the temperature will linger 16 and 21 degrees Celsius. There is no likelihood of rain and but there is likely to be enough cloud cover to assist the swing bowlers during the New Zealand vs Zimbabwe match.

NZ-50 vs ZIM-50 live streaming: NZ-50 vs ZIM-50 live match preview

New Zealand have had a brilliant start to the tournament winning bother matches with ease. The Kiwis cleaned up the West Indies for 150 and won the game by a sizeable 36-run margin. In their second game against Canada, New Zealand defended their score of 157/7, bowling out Canada for just 59 claiming a mammoth 98-run victory.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe have had a mixed start to tournament tasing a win and a loss in their two matches in the World Cup so far. In their first game, Zimbabwe were comfortably beaten by Australia. However, they bounced back in style to upset Sri Lanka in a closely fought match. They are the underdogs for New Zealand vs Zimbabwe clash but will hope to do some damage to New Zealand’s unbeaten record.

