Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Rizwan..: Pakistan's Predicted XI For ODI World Cup 2023 In India

With the cricketing world awaiting the start of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 with great anticipation, attention turns to the teams as they choose their best XI for the major sporting event. The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Hyderabad on Thursday, September 28, 2023, and will now participate in the warm-up matches against New Zealand and Australia. They will kick-off their ODI World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6, 2023.

Pakistan squad for World Cup 2023

The first player in this team is wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, who is renowned for his strong defensive play. Fakhar Zaman, an explosive batsman, can score runs quickly with him in the early overs. Captain Babar Azam, batting at number three, provides stability to the batting order with his refined batting technique and reliable outings. With his extensive experience, veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez provides steadiness to the middle order, while young sensation Haider Ali can add some dynamic energy to the lineup.

Two bowling alternatives for spin include all-rounder Shadab Khan and leg-spinner Usman Qadir. Both players have the ability to control and vary the attack. Imad Wasim, a left-arm spinner, is another option for a defensive spin. Shaheen Afridi delivers true left-arm pace with his ability to produce sharp swing, while Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali, two up-and-coming pace bowlers, can offer an excellent combination of pace and swing.

All things considered, this projected Pakistani team offers a good mix of youth and experience, technical and power-hitting abilities, and pace and spin bowling choices. The lineup includes every player required to guarantee a competitive game against any opponent.

Pakistan's strongest XI for WC

Fakhar Zaman

Imam-ul-Haq

Babar Azam ©

Mohammad Rizwan (WK)

Iftikhar Ahmed

Agha Salman

Shadab Khan

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Wasim

Shaheen Afridi

Haris Rauf

Pakistan squad for ODI World Cup

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim

