IND Vs AUS: Zaheer Khan Explains Why Australia Have Added Advantage In ODI World Cup

IND vs AUS: Team India is currently facing Australia in a three-match ODI series ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Both teams are the favourites for the prestigious trophy this year. India will look to not give any other team a chance to win the trophy at home. The competition starts on October 5, 2023, but both teams will kick off on October 8, against each other.

3 things you need to know

The ODI WC 2023 will be held in India

India vs Australia will be played on October 8, 2023

The final of the competition will be played on November 17, 2023

Also Read: World Cup 2023: Chris Woakes names Indian star as best all-format bowler in the world

IND vs AUS: Zaheer Khan makes a huge statement ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

The former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan feels that Australia's wealth of all-round players gives them a competitive advantage in the ODI World Cup. Before India's opening One-Day International (ODI) against Australia in a three-match series, Khan told Cricbuzz that the Pat Cummins-led team is very strong and well-balanced.

Khan highlighted the versatility of Australia's all-rounders, saying that they have multiple players who have the ability to win a match on their own. He said:

Australia have a great squad for the ODI World Cup. Especially they have long list of all-rounders which will be an added advantage for the side. Glenn Maxwell is also set for a return in the side. They have Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis. Cameron Green is one of their attacking top-order batters who do not let you settle in as a bowler. Sean Abbot is a great player as well and should further strengthen the squad. In India we talk about Hardik Pandya being a huge plus for the side, and Australia have 2-3 of those and that's why they will have the added advantage in the ODI World Cup.

India's vice captain Hardik Pandya is expected to play a key role in the World Cup and shine in the India vs Australia match and Zaheer believes that Aussies have atleast 2-3 players with similar attributes. Australia, on the other hand, has injury problems at the moment. Unfortunately for the ODI World Cup's early going, star opener Travis Head broke a finger. Head had been in superb form leading up to the event. In addition, Australia is eagerly expecting the health returns of Cummins, Steve Smith, and Glen Maxwell. The squad is preparing for the famous ICC competition and hopes to quickly settle on their lineups.

Also Read: Former India cricketer wants Ishan Kishan to bat at this position in IND vs AUS ODIs

It's important to remember that Australia just lost a five-game ODI series to South Africa, 3-2. After winning the first two games of the series under Mitchell Marsh's leadership, Australia went on to lose the rest of the matches and the series.

What is Australia’s squad for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup?

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.