The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India will feature some of the most renowned voices in the sport, bringing the tournament to life. The coverage of the event will promise fans an unforgettable experience, complete with a pre-match show, a mid-innings program, and a post-match wrap-up. These well-known cricket commentators will be a part of the broadcast team for the ODI World Cup.

The ODI World Cup 2023 will be held from October 5 to November 19

This is the first time the ODI World Cup will be held entirely in India

The event will kick off with a match between England and New Zealand

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023: List of commentators

Ricky Ponting (Australia)

Eoin Morgan (England)

Shane Watson (Australia)

Lisa Sthalekar (Australia)

Ramiz Raja (Pakistan)

Ravi Shastri (India)

Aaron Finch (Australia)

Sunil Gavaskar (India)

Matthew Hayden (Australia)

Nasser Hussain (England)

Ian Smith (New Zealand)

Ian Bishop (West Indies)

Waqar Younis (Pakistan)

Shaun Pollock (South Africa)

Anjum Chopra (India)

Michael Atherton (England)

Simon Doull (New Zealand)

Mpumelelo Mbangwa (Zimbabwe)

Sanjay Manjrekar (India)

Katey Martin (New Zealand)

Dinesh Karthik (India)

Dirk Nannes (Australia, Netherlands)

Samuel Badree (West Indies)

Athar Ali Khan (Bangladesh)

Russel Arnold (Sri Lanka)

Ian Ward (England)

The commentary panel will be completed by some of the world's top broadcasters. Among them are well-known figures such as Harsha Bhogle of India, South Africa's first woman TV presenter Kass Naidoo, former England domestic cricketer Mark Nicholas, South African commentator Natalie Germanos, and Australian journalist Mark Howard.

ODI World Cup 2023

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will kick off with a rematch of the 2019 final, featuring New Zealand and defending champions England, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The grand finale is also scheduled to be held at the same venue on November 19. A total of 48 matches will be played across 10 venues with 10 teams participating in the event.

India will play their first match against Australia in Chennai on October 8. The highly-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan will be held in Ahmedabad on October 14.

