World Cup 2023: As Team India Loses Axar Patel, A Look At Injury Concerns Of All Teams

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is hardly a week away, and the final squads for the prestigious tournament have been announced on Thursday, September 28, 2023. Many teams have missed a certain player who would have been included in the squad but have failed to do so because of injury concerns. The World Cup starts on October 5, 2023, and teams will look to make the most of their selected 15 members in the competition.

Players that are set to miss the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 due to injuries

South Africa

Anrich Nortje

A lower back ailment has kept fast bowler Anrich Nortje out of the World Cup. He had scans and tests done after suffering back spasms during the second ODI against Australia. He will be unable to take part in the competition.

Sisanda Magala

Another South African fast bowler, Sisanda Magala, will not be competing in the World Cup because of a left knee injury. There has been no mention of the nature of the ailment, but it has prevented him from competing in the tournament.

Pakistan

Naseem Shah

Hasan Ali has replaced Naseem Shah in Pakistan's World Cup team. On September 11, Naseem suffered a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup play against India. As a result, he was ruled out of the event and told he needed surgery. His injury will require three to four months to heal.

Sri Lanka

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga, a superb all-round player from Sri Lanka, is not part of the World Cup team. He is still healing from an injury, which is the cause for his omission. His injury's specifics have not been disclosed, but his recuperation will be closely watched. Should a squad member sustain an injury during the event and he is deemed fit to play, he could be substituted.

Dushmantha Chameera

The Sri Lankan selection committee's stated roster does not include Dushmantha Chameera, their fast bowler. During the Lanka Premier League, he had a pectoral muscle injury that prevented him from playing in the World Cup.

Australia

Ashton Agar

Australian star Ashton Agar has been ruled out of the ODI World Cup squad due to a calf injury. Marnus Labuschagne is set to replace the front-line spinner.

India

Axar Patel

Axar Patel will not join the ODI squad for the World Cup as veteran bowler R Ashwin is set to replace him for the tournament. Patel suffered a quadriceps tear during the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka.