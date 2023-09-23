ODI World Cup 2023 Venues: M Chinnaswamy Stadium Capacity, WC Schedule, Pitch & More

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is all set to kickstart from October 5 and will be played across ten different venues in India. England and New Zealand will take on each other in the opening match of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hosts India will kickstart their campaign against Australia at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. However, other than Ahmedabad and Chennai, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is also one of the most talked about venues of the tournament.

After playing against big teams like Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka, the Indian team will be playing their final match of the round robin stage at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Netherlands finished second in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 qualifiers and are known for doing upsets in the major ICC events. Despite being a low-ranked team the Dutch team can give tough competition to the 'Men in Blue'.

ICC ODI WC 2023 games in Bengaluru

October 20, 2023: Australia vs Pakistan

October 26, 2023 : England vs Sri Lanka

November 4, 2023: New Zealand vs Pakistan

November 9, 2023 : New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

November 12, 2023: India vs Netherlands

History of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Established in the year 1969, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is managed by the KSCA (Karnataka State Cricket Association). The ground is capable of hosting India's many marquee events and conducted its first Test match in the year 1974 between India and West Indies. The match was also the debut match of two West Indies legends Vivian Richards and Gordon Greenidge. The stadium also hosted Sachin Tendulkar's final Test match as the Indian captain in February 2000. The ground is remembered for the little master Sunil Gavaskar's 96-run knock in the year 1986 during the India vs Pakistan Test match. This was the last time both the teams played a Test match at this particular venue

The ground also hosted the epic India vs Pakistan 1996 ODI World Cup clash, wherein the Indian team won the match by 39 runs. The match is also remembered for a heated exchange between Pakistani opener Aamer Sohail and Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad. Bengaluru was also the host of Team India's two games in the 2011 ODI World Cup against England and Ireland. Chinnaswamy Stadium is also the official home ground of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. The ground is also very special for Indian captain Rohit Sharma as he scored his first ODI double hundred at the ground in the year 2013 against Australia.

The facilities at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Seating Capacity of 40000 spectators

4 floodlight towers with 100 LED bulbs

Air-conditioned media centre

Air-conditioned commentary box with a birds-eye view

Players dressing room (For both home and away teams)

Pavilion End, BEML End

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: The home to National Cricket Academy

The National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru is situated near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The academy is the official training and cricket facility of the BCCI. It was established in the year 2000, for the purpose of helping and developing young and aspiring cricketers. The Indian team will prefer to practice at the NCA ground ahead of their clash against the Netherlands.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is a venue that has been loved by the batsmen and that is pretty obvious. The pitch at this particular venue is nothing else but a belter. It is one of those classic flat tracks which offers good pace and bounce. The ball comes on to the bat pretty nicely and this is what the batsmen need. The Chinnaswamy mostly has hosted T20 games and it will be interesting to see that how the track responds to an ODI game. The pitch also tends to wear down a bit after the first innings making it difficult for the batsmen to play strokes and hence this is why the toss comes into play and is very important.

ODI statistics of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru so far

Here's how the pitch will favour India in their match against Netherlands

As history has it, teams bowling first and chasing down the targets have won more matches at this iconic venue. The track is a batting paradise and the conditions under the light become a bit better for the batsmen. India are a batting heavy side and there are no doubts about it. If India chose to bat first, they can certainly look to score over 300 runs with the ball coming on to the bat nicely and put the Dutch team under pressure straightaway. The pitch also has a history of wearing down and if India defend, they can certainly restrict The Netherlands with spinners like Jadeja and Kuldeep at their disposal.

If India are to chase a score set by the Dutch team, they will look to restrict them and keep the score down to a manageable one. The likes of Virat and Siraj know the surface and the dimensions of this ground very well and know how the ball behaves under the lights. However, not discounting the fact that if India get to chase, they will have to counter the spin bowlers to the best of their capabilities