ODI World Cup Trophy Launched Into Space At 'stratospheric' Scale, Lands In Ahmedabad

Why you're reading this: The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour 2023 has been launched on a grand scale, allowing fans worldwide a unique opportunity to engage with the prestigious trophy ahead of the highly anticipated event in India. The Tour commenced with a breathtaking spectacle as the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy was propelled into the stratosphere, reaching a height of 1,20,000 feet before gracefully descending at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

3 things you need to know

England are the defending champions of the ICC Cricket World Cup

India are scheduled to host the 2023 edition of the World Cup

India have won the trophy twice and will be looking to secure it for the third time

Also Read: ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Official Schedule Announcement Expected On June 27 In Mumbai

ICC Cricket World Cup trophy launched into space

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah expressed enthusiasm, acknowledging cricket's unifying power in India and the growing excitement surrounding the tournament. He remarked, "Cricket unites India like no other sport and excitement is building across the country as we prepare to host the 10 best teams in the world over six weeks of heart-stopping cricket. As we countdown to the World Cup, the Trophy Tour is a fantastic chance for fans to be part of the event wherever they are. The Tour will travel extensively across India and seek to inspire communities to share the excitement of cricket’s greatest spectacle, while providing an opportunity to showcase iconic venues, cities and landmarks throughout the country.”

Also Read: R Ashwin Shuts Down Pakistan's Request To Change Venues For ODI World Cup With Blunt Reply

Full schedule of the Trophy Tour:

27 June – 14 July: India

15 – 16 July: New Zealand

17 – 18 July: Australia

19 – 21 July: Papua New Guinea

22 – 24 July: India

25 – 27 July: USA

28 – 30 July: West Indies

31 July – 4 August: Pakistan

5 – 6 August: Sri Lanka

7 – 9 August: Bangladesh

10 – 11 August: Kuwait

12 – 13 August: Bahrain

14 – 15 August: India

16 – 18 August: Italy

19 – 20 August: France

21 – 24 August: England

25 – 26 August: Malaysia

27 – 28 August: Uganda

29 – 30 August: Nigeria

31 August – 3 September: South Africa

From 4 September: India

The ICC Cricket World Cup trophy was launched into the space on Monday to kickstart the official trophy tour on stratospheric scale. To achieve this feat, the trophy was affixed to a specially designed stratospheric balloon, capturing stunning footage of the trophy poised on the edge of Earth's atmosphere through state-of-the-art 4k cameras. After reaching the Earth's stratosphere, the trophy started its return and landed at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Image: ICC