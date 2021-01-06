ODJ Vs OPU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Odisha Cricket League Match Preview

The Odisha Jaguars will lock horns with the Odisha Pumas in the Odisha Cricket League 2020-21 league stage match. The ODJ vs OPU match will be played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. The ODJ vs OPU live match is scheduled to commence at 3:30 PM IST on Wednesday, January 6. Here, we take a look at ODJ vs OPU live scores, ODJ vs OPU match prediction and ODJ vs OPU playing 11.

ODJ vs OPU Dream11 prediction: ODJ vs OPU live match preview

The Odisha Jaguars are not having the best tournament and are currently rooted to the bottom of the table. They have only one win under their belt in the competition so far. The win came against the Odisha Cheetahs which the Jaguars clinched easily by 48 runs. Time is running out for the Jaguars in terms of qualifying for the knockout stage.

The Odisha Pumas will have a psychological advantage over the Jaguars, having already beaten them in this competition. They will look to repeat similar performances in this match as well. Currently, the Pumas are at the 2nd spot with 16 points and will be coming into the match with full confidence following three consecutive wins. Fans can expect a good game of cricket between these teams.

ODJ vs OPU Dream11 prediction: Probable ODJ vs OPU playing 11

ODJ: Lagnajit Samal, Girjia Rout (c), Rashmi Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Sandeep Chauhan, Manoj Kashyap, Bibhu Mallick (wk), Nirbishankar Barik, Kshyama Bal, Rahul Choudhary, Abhijit Barik

OPU: Sandeep Patnaik, Illu Gocchayat, Aravinda Singh (c), Prayash K Singh, Pratik Das, Tukuna Sahoo, Soubhagya R Mohanty (wk), Prasanta Rana, Dhiraj Singh, Purnachandra Majhi, Jitendra Thapa

ODJ vs OPU Dream11 prediction: Top picks for ODJ vs OPU Dream11 team

Sandeep Patnaik

Tukuna Sahoo

Nirbishankar Barik

Manoj Kashyap

ODJ vs OPU match prediction: ODJ vs OPU Dream11 team

ODJ vs OPU live: ODJ vs OPU match prediction

As per our ODJ vs OPU Dream11 prediction, OPU should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The ODJ vs OPU Dream11 prediction, top picks and ODJ vs OPU Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ODJ vs OPU match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

