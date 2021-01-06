Nippon Cup 2020-21 HRN W Vs SHN W Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Team Updates

Heron Sports will take on the Sheen Sports in the league match of the Nippon Cup 2020-21 on Wednesday, January 6. The match will be played at Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru from 1:30 PM IST onwards. Here is a look at the HRN W vs SHN W live streaming information, HRN W vs SHN W live scores, HRN W vs SHN W squads and Nippon Cup schedule.

HRN W vs SHN W live streaming: HRN W vs SHN W Nippon Cup 2020-21 live match preview

Coming into this match, Sheen Sports are the unbeaten team in the tournament after winning both their matches played in the tournament so far. They will look to continue their winning momentum and make it three wins out of three by winning the upcoming match versus Heron Sports.

Coming to the form of Heron Sports, in the tournament, the team has suffered losses in both their matches played in the tournament so far. They will look to end their losing streak against inform Sheen Sports in the upcoming match. Heron Sports suffered a 1-run loss against Kini RR Sports in the previous match. They will look to put that loss behind and bounce back from that defeat. Fans can expect a good contest between these two teams.

HRN W vs SHN W live streaming: HRN W vs SHN W squads

HRN W: Divya Gnanananda (c), Shubha Sathish, Ayushi Soni, Asha Joy, Anagha Murali, Aditi Rajesh, Sanjana Batni (wk), Vandana Mahajan, Monica Patel, Minu Mani, S Akshaya, Harshitha Shekar, Pooja Dhananjay, Anjali Raman, Pushpa Kiresur, Pooja D R, Rakshitha Nayaka, Sanjana Raj

SHN W: Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Savi Surendra, Niranjana Nagarajan, Rakshitha Krishnappa (c), Ellutla Padmaja, Simren Henry, Prathyoosha Kumar, Vrinda Dinesh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Nirmitha, Krishika Reddy, Jahnavi, Anushree, Sneha Jagadish, Ananya Subash, Saloni.

HRN W vs SHN W pitch report and HRN W vs SHN W weather forecast

According to Accuweather, there will be thunderstorm before the start of the match with conditions likely to stay cloudy during the entire match. The humidity will be around 76% and the temperature will be 22-degree Celcius. Coming to the HRN W vs SHN W pitch report, it is too early to say anything about the pitch looking at the weather conditions. If rain does stop, the team winning the toss will look to bowl first and make the best use of the conditions.

HRN W vs SHN W live scores

The live matches of the tournament will not be telecasted in India. However, as per the report by femalecricket.com, fans can tune in to the CricSay YouTube channel to catch HRN W vs SHN W live stream. Moreover, one can also keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament for the HRN W vs SHN W live scores on Fancode.

Image: CricSay/ YouTube

