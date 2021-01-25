ODP-W Vs ODV-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MGM Odisha Women's T20 Match Preview

Odisha Purple Women will take on Odisha Violet Women in Match 8 of the MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021. The match will be played at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The ODP-W vs ODV-W live stream is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST on Monday, January 25. Here's a look at our ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 prediction, probable ODP-W vs ODV-W playing 11 and ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team before the upcoming T20 encounter.

ODP-W vs ODV-W live match preview

Odisha Purple will be coming into the match with full confidence following their crushing 9-wicket win over Odisha Green in their previous match. Skipper Madhusmita Behera, who is the skipper of the Purple team, led the side from the front by scoring 40 runs from 48 balls. She also bowled really well to give away just 11 runs from 4 overs and picking up 2 wickets. She will be eager to repeat her all-round performance in the upcoming match.

Odisha Violet Women did not have a great previous encounter as they were crushed by Odisha Yellow Women by 6 wickets. Violet Women managed to score just 107/2 in 20 overs but the score was too less for the Yellow side, who chased down the target with 2 balls to spare. For Yellow team, Sangeeta Khadia scored 46 runs from 49 balls to take the side to victory.

ODP-W vs ODV-W live: Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet squads:

Odisha Purple: Monalisa Rout, Joyce Nayak, Sarita Mehera, Rani Tudu, Roshni Bagarty, Priyankavee Muduli, Madhusmita Behera, Subhra N Swain, Prathana Pratisruti, G M Alakananda, Leona Priyadarshani, Sakina Khatun, Subhasmita Acharya, Puja Rani Das, D Janaki Reddy.

Odisha Violet: Kavya Das, Aditi Singhdeo, Rasmita Chinara, Anjali Singh, Radhika Sharma, Lopa Pattnaik, Sweet Beura, Kalpana Nayak, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kuni Bhandra, Srutirekha Mohanta, Suryasnat Swain, Susmita Dhanwar, Tarana Pradhan, Ankita Giri.

ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for ODP-W vs ODV-W playing 11

Madhusmita Behera

Subhasmita Acharya

Rajewari Jena

Barsarani Singh

ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team

ODP-W vs ODV-W match prediction

As per our ODP-W vs ODV-W match prediction, Odisha Purple Women will be the favourites to win the contest.

Note: The ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 prediction and ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team and ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

