ODY-W Vs ODR-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MGM Odisha Women's T20 Match Preview

Odisha Yellow Women will take on Odisha Red Women in Match 7 of the MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021. The match will be played at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The ODY-W vs ODR-W live stream is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST on Monday, January 25. Here's a look at our ODY-W vs ODR-W Dream11 prediction, probable ODY-W vs ODR-W playing 11 and ODY-W vs ODR-W Dream11 team.

ODY-W vs ODR-W live match preview

The two teams lock horns with each other after making a poor start to their 2021 Odisha Women’s Cricket League campaign. However, one of the teams between the two have managed to register a win before this clash. Odisha Yellow, who made a losing start to their campaign, finally got their first win of the tournament on Sunday after beating Odisha Violet by 6 wickets.

They will look to carry this confidence in this upcoming match and win their second match on the trot. On the other hand, Odisha Red have lost both of their matches and will be looking to upset the yellow team and win their first match before getting a day off. This match promises to be a great contest.

ODY-W vs ODR-W live: ODY-W vs ODR-W squads

ODY-W: Rajeswari Jena, Kusum Tiria (wk), Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Barsarani Singh, Pranjal Singh, Sangita Khadia, Sriya Chakra, Sujata Mallick, Pooja Kumari, Priyanka Priyadarsini (c), Sipra Sarmila Sasmal, Ananya Mishra, Shantilata Prusty, Abhilipsa Pradhan.

ODR-W: Akankshya Baral, Preeti Priyadarsini, Padmini Barik, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Madhuri Mehta (c), Silpa Swain, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, SB Lorence, Suchismita Panda, Tanmayee Behera, Kajal Jena, Namrata Raghubansi, Malati Murmu, Swarnalata Nayak

ODY-W vs ODR-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for ODY-W vs ODR-W playing 11

Priyanka Priyadarshini

Rajashree Swain

Sasmita Mahalik

Preeti Priyadarshini

ODY-W vs ODR-W match prediction: ODY-W vs ODR-W Dream11 team

ODY-W vs ODR-W match prediction

As per our ODY-W vs ODR-W match prediction, Odisha Yellow Women will be the favourites to win the contest.

Note: The ODY-W vs ODR-W Dream11 prediction and ODY-W vs ODR-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ODY-W vs ODR-W Dream11 team and ODY-W vs ODR-WDream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

