OMN Vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-22 will be played between Oman and the United Arab Emirates. The match is scheduled to be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat, Oman. Their 50-overs fixture will be played on January 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM IST.

OMN vs UAE Match preview

The ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-22 will feature 126 ODI matches between seven teams in a round-robin format. At the end of the tournament, the top three teams will qualify for the 2022 Cricket World Cup Qualifier while the bottom four teams will be relegated to the 2022 ICC Cricket World Cup Play-Offs.

OMN vs UAE Squad details

OMN Squad: Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Fayyaz Butt, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Suraj Kumar (w), Mohammad Nadeem, Khawar Ali, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Kaleemullah, Jay Odedra, Sandeep Goud, Badal Singh, Mohammad Sanuth.

UAE Squad: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Figy John, Waheed Ahmed (w), Ahmed Raza (c), Darius D'Silva, Rohan Mustafa, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Palaniapan, Zawar Farid, Vriitya Aravind, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed.

OMN vs UAE Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Suraj Kumar

All-rounder – Khawar Ali (Captain), Rohan Mustafa (Vice-Captain), Basil Hameed

Batsmen – Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman

Bowlers – Bilal Khan, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique

UAE start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

