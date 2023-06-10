WTC Final: AB de Villiers highly impressed with Ajinkya Rahane's technique vs Australia

Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers on Friday heaped praise on Ajinkya Rahane following the latter's brilliant under-pressure knock in the WTC final. Rahane scored 89 off 129 balls during India's first innings of the match when the side was under immense pressure owing to the early dismissal of its top-order batsmen. Batting first, Australia posted a mammoth total of 469 runs on the board and then managed to remove India's top order cheaply.

AB de Villiers lauds Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane then came in and forged a crucial partnership with Ravindra Jadeja. The duo added 71 runs between them before Nathan Lyon dismissed Jadeja for 48 off 51 balls. On Day 3, Rahane put on a 109-run seven-wicket stand with Shardul Thakur. However, Cameron Green took a brilliant catch to cur short Rahane's impressive batting display and send him back to the pavilion. Lauding his performance, AB de Villiers said he has never seen Rahane move so well.

Responding to a tweet posted by veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle, De Villiers called Rahane's technique "sound," adding that he is "playing it late." Earlier, Bhogle said Rahane looked very smooth and in excellent touch with the bat.

Once again, Jadeja looked India's best batter and he is now a bonafide top 6 batter. And till that finger injury, Rahane looked very smooth and in excellent touch. But the top order is a concern and has to convert good looking starts into large scores. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 8, 2023

I’ve never seen Rahane move so well! Technique is sound and playing it late👌 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) June 8, 2023

Australia bowled the Indians out for 296 runs, starting their second innings with a lead of 173 runs. In Australia's second innings, Mohammed Siraj provided India with the early breakthrough again as he removed David Warner for 1 off 8 balls. This was Siraj's fifth wicket of the match and his first of the innings. Umesh Yadav also took a wicket to his name. The standout bowler for India on Day 3 was Ravindra Jadeja, who picked up 2 wickets before the close of play.

