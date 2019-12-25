Stuart Broad Gets The Better Of Anderson In The Game Of Darts, Here's How Jimmy Reacted

Stuart Broad will be hoping to make the most on the bouncy wickets of South Africa when England lock horns against the hosts at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday. The first of the four-match series will commence on the Boxing Day. However, prior to the Boxing Day Test match, veteran English pacers Stuart Broad and James Anderson were seen enjoying a game of darts. Both Broad and Anderson have worked in tandem and won many matches for England but on this occasion, both of them were each other's opponents.

READ: Rishabh Pant celebrates Christmas with mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Dubai

Stuart Broad beats James Anderson in Darts

The two of the finest pacers in world cricket Broad and Anderson were involved in a tough competition as they decided to prove who among them was the best in the game of darts. Neither of them could manage to hit the bull's eye in the beginning and there were occasions where it was a case of so near yet so far. Other than those two, there was also a person present over there who was supposedly an instructor. The person could be heard giving advice as to what target should be set while the two participants looked to get the better of each other.

In the end, Stuart Broad got the better of Jimmy Anderson and was seen celebrating in joy. The two then shared a hug. While Broad was all pumped up post a win over his new-ball partner in Tests, Jimmy seemed to be gutted and gave a disgruntled look.

''Well played mate. Thank you very much. It's been a pleasure'', said Anderson.

Broad was then seen explaining to him how to hit the bull's eye and other kinds of advice while Anderson was listening to it very keenly. The video was posted by Stuart Broad on social media. Take a look.

READ: Kane Williamson's painful words after losing the 2019 World Cup final by the barest margin

The ICC World Test Championship

The four-match Test series will be a part of both teams' ICC World Test Championship campaign. England are currently at the fifth spot having won two, lost two and drawn one in the five Tests that they have played so far with 56 points in their tally. They failed to win the 'Urn' against Australia but ensured that they had the last laugh in the final match and the series was tied. South Africa, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom with no wins and three straight losses during their previous tour to India. Apart from the Test series, the two teams are also scheduled to play three One Day Internationals and three T20Is.

READ: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Chahal wish fans a Merry Christmas

READ: Worst in Cricket? These 2 moments from 2019 broke a million hearts