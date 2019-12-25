Kane Williamson's Painful Words After Losing The 2019 World Cup Final By The Barest Margin

Kane Williamson had led New Zealand from the front exceptionally well in the ICC Cricket World 2019. Coming into the tournament, the Kiwis were one of the firm favorites to lift the coveted trophy. They were almost unstoppable in that tournament before three consecutive defeats almost dealt a huge blow to their campaign. Nonetheless, the Black Caps held their nerves and overcame table-toppers India in the semi-final to qualify for their second straight World Cup final. In the summit clash, they were right in the driver's seat to win their maiden world title but a bizarre umpiring decision, as well as a weird, ruled turned their dream into a nightmare.

Kane Williamson's painful words after World Cup final loss

Kane Williamson was adjudged Player of the Tournament for having scored 578 runs. However, he would have been much happier had he also got the privilege of holding the World Cup trophy as well. Even though he was seen smiling after a heart-breaking experience, here's what the New Zealand skipper had to say about the infamous overthrow as well as the boundary count rule.

''That was a little bit of a shame wasn't it? It's, unfortunately, that sort of a game we played and then that sort of thing happens from time to time. But, yeah hope it does not happen in moments like that and like I said it's pretty tough to nitpick except for the fact that this wasn't meant to be for us'', said a gutted Kane Williamson at the post-match presentation ceremony.

But what won everyone's hearts was the Black Caps skipper's inspiring message while answering a question during the post-match press conference after that heart-breaking loss.

When a reporter had asked Williamson about the kind of gentleman that he is. The Player of the Tournament of World Cup 2019 won everyone's hearts by this answer.

''Everybody are allowed to be themselves. I mean it's a good thing about the world and everybody should be a little bit different as well. Just be yourself and try and do what you do''.

The infamous overthrow

Just when it appeared like New Zealand were moments away from winning their maiden World Cup, a bizarre incident happened in the final over of the match which was bowled by Trent Boult. Stokes had failed to hit one off the middle of the bat and set for two runs. An unfortunate throw from Martin Guptill deflected off Stokes' bat and raced to the boundary. Stokes had not completed the second run but Kumar Dharmasena had signaled six runs. As per rules, only five runs should have been awarded instead of six.

That blunder turned out to be the turning point of the match as the match ended in a tie and a winner had to be determined by a super over. Even the super over was tied but England were declared winners due to the boundary count rule. However, it would have been Kane Williamson and New Zealand who would have been standing on the podium holding the World Cup trophy aloft had it not been for that umpiring blunder.

