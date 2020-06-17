Jordan Credits ECB For Ensuring Safe Return Of Game, Says 'whole World Will Be Watching'

England pacer Chris Jordan expressed excitement to see the return of cricket after over a three-month COVID-forced break and said that the 'whole world would be watching'. International cricket is all set to resume from July 8 as England take on West Indies in a three-match Test series in a bio-secure environment. Chris Jordan credited the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for pulling all the stops to ensure the safe return of the game, keeping in mind the health of the players.

'Whole world will be watching'

The England pacer said that he was very happy that both teams had agreed on the tour after what could have been months of talks, according to CricketAdictor. Jordan credited the ECB and its medical staff for relaying the correct information and for providing a clear picture of what was to be expected when the side arrives in the UK. Jordan also said that he was grateful to the West Indies as they were willing to accept the terms of having to isolate and going ahead with the tour despite having restrictions on their freedom. The pacer added that the whole world will be looking forward to seeing the return of cricket under the modified circumstances after a long break.

Stokes ready to step in for Root

"There is a chance our skipper Joe Root may miss a Test this summer because he and his wife are expecting their second child. That would mean me as vice-captain having to step up," Stokes wrote in a column for 'Daily Mirror'. "I'm the Scottie Pippen to Joe's Michael Jordan. It is his team," he added referring to basketball great Jordan and his Chicago Bulls team-mate Pippen, who were the subject of a recent popular Netflix docu-series 'The Last Dance'.

West Indies tour of England

The first test of the series will commence on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. The second and third test will be played at the Old Trafford subsequently dates for which are July 16 and July 24. The ECB while announcing the proposed schedule had stated that decision on other scheduled matches for England Men and England Women this summer will be determined at a later date.

