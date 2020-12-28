OS W Vs CM W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
The Otago Sparks Women (OS W) will lock horns with the Canterbury Magicians (CM W) in the fourth match of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20. The contest will be played at the Molyneux Park, Alexandra. The OS W vs CM W live match is scheduled to commence at 5:00 AM (IST) on Tuesday, December 28. Here, we take a look at OS W vs CM W match prediction, Dream11 prediction and OS W vs CM W playing 11.
After losing their opening encounter in the tournament, the Otago Sparks team will be keen to put up a stronger show in their subsequent fixture against Canterbury Magicians. Sparks opened their Dream11 Women's Super Smash campaign against the Auckland Hearts. They were bundled out for 119 while chasing a target of 157 in the encounter. Canterbury Magicians will play their first match of the competition and will be eying to commence their campaign on a winning note.
It all starts with a trip south to Alexandra! #WeAreCanterbury #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/QmHjwFa6Lu— Canterbury Cricket (@CanterburyCrick) December 27, 2020
Otago Sparks: Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Millie Cowan, Bhagya Herath, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Marina Lamplough, Sophie Oldershaw, Suzie Bates, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Eden Carson, Megan Meltzer, Saffron Wilson, Sophie Gray, Olivia Gain and Molly Loe.
ALSO READ | Ajinkya Rahane On Brink Of Huge First In Indian Cricket After MCG Century Vs Australia
Canterbury Magicians: Sarah Asmussen, Missy Banks, Natalie Cox, Kate Ebrahim, Laura Hughes, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Frances Mackay, Jess Simmons, Gabby Sullivan, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jacinta Savage, Emma Kench, Georgia Edge, Kate Sims, Kirsty Nation and Kristy Havill.
ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Massive Change In Mitchell Starc's International Cricket Revival
Wicket-keepers: K Marin
Batsmen: C Blakely, K Nation, M Banks
All-rounders: H Jensen, F Mackay (c), K Ebrahim, S Bates (vc)
Bowlers: B Herath, J Simmons, S Asmussen
ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar, Rashid Latif Claim ICC Announced 'IPL And Not T20I Team Of The Decade'
As per our OS W vs CM W Dream11 prediction, CM W will be favourites to win the match.
ALSO READ | ICC Should Thoroughly Look Into 'Umpires' Call' In DRS: Tendulkar
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 OS W vs CM W live stream, pitch & weather report, preview
2 mins ago
Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja star in cricket's 5 most stunning moments of 2020
27 mins ago
Ajinkya Rahane's century is one of the most important tons in Indian cricket's history: Sunil Gavaskar
36 mins ago
Women's T20 Challenge crosses 100 million viewers for 1st time ever with 147% rise
36 mins ago
Du Plessis' 177 puts South Africa way ahead, Sri Lanka toils
50 mins ago
David Warner injury update: Justin Langer provides the latest on Australian opener
57 mins ago