OS W Vs CM W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 Preview

Otago Sparks will take on Canterbury Magicians in an upcoming fixture of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20. Here is our OS W vs CM W Dream11 prediction.

Written By Aditya Desai
Last Updated:
OS W vs CM W dream11 prediction

The Otago Sparks Women (OS W) will lock horns with the Canterbury Magicians (CM W) in the fourth match of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20. The contest will be played at the Molyneux Park, Alexandra. The OS W vs CM W live match is scheduled to commence at 5:00 AM (IST) on Tuesday, December 28. Here, we take a look at OS W vs CM W match prediction, Dream11 prediction and OS W vs CM W playing 11.

OS W vs CM W Dream11 prediction: OS W vs CM W live match preview

After losing their opening encounter in the tournament, the Otago Sparks team will be keen to put up a stronger show in their subsequent fixture against Canterbury Magicians. Sparks opened their Dream11 Women's Super Smash campaign against the Auckland Hearts. They were bundled out for 119 while chasing a target of 157 in the encounter. Canterbury Magicians will play their first match of the competition and will be eying to commence their campaign on a winning note. 

OS W vs CM W Dream11 prediction: OS W vs CM W squads 

Otago Sparks: Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Millie Cowan, Bhagya Herath, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Marina Lamplough, Sophie Oldershaw, Suzie Bates, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Eden Carson, Megan Meltzer, Saffron Wilson, Sophie Gray, Olivia Gain and Molly Loe.

Canterbury Magicians: Sarah Asmussen, Missy Banks, Natalie Cox, Kate Ebrahim, Laura Hughes, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Frances Mackay, Jess Simmons, Gabby Sullivan, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jacinta Savage, Emma Kench, Georgia Edge, Kate Sims, Kirsty Nation and Kristy Havill.

OS W vs CM W Dream11 prediction: Top picks from OS W vs CM W playing 11

  • F Mackay 
  • K Ebrahim
  • S Bates
  • H Jensen 

OS W vs CM W match prediction: OS W vs CM W Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: K Marin 

Batsmen: C Blakely, K Nation, M Banks 

All-rounders: H Jensen, F Mackay (c), K Ebrahim, S Bates (vc)

Bowlers: B Herath, J Simmons, S Asmussen 

OS W vs CM W live: OS W vs CM W Dream11 prediction

As per our OS W vs CM W Dream11 prediction, CM W will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The OS W vs CM W Dream11 prediction, top picks and OS W vs CM W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The OS W vs CM W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: ICC Twitter 

 

 

 

 

 

VIDEOS