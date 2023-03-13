Oscars 2023: Lucknow Super Giants' Post To Congratulate RRR Featuring KL Rahul Goes Viral

Social media erupted with messages and congratulatory posts on Monday morning as RRR won the prestigious Oscars 2023 Award in the 'Best Original Song' category for its song ‘Naatu Naatu’. While reactions came in from all corners, the cricketing world also put out their thoughts on Twitter. Among reactions from big names and teams, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)’s post on the occasion went viral as it also featured their captain KL Rahul.

LSG congratulated the RRR team for the achievement and shared pictures from Oscars 2023, alongside that of director SS Rajamouli and actor Jr. NTR. However, fans were intrigued by seeing KL’s picture in the tweet. “What is Rahul doing here in this congratulations message,” reacted a fan. Check out LSG’s tweet and the reactions it received.

Congratulations to the entire team behind RRR on their spectacular win at #TheOscars



We're all doing the Naatu Naatu today! pic.twitter.com/VGWJPpNlnZ — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 13, 2023

Why kl Rahul came though he is Lucknow 😱😱😱😱😱 — Rohith (@Rohith40830188) March 13, 2023

India at Oscars 2023

While Naatu Naatu won the Oscars in the Best Original Song category, The Elephant Whisperers emerged as a winner in the Best Documentary Short Film category. Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose went to the stage to collect the Academy Award for their song. On the other hand, director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga accepted the honor on behalf of The Elephant Whisperers.

Meanwhile, other IPL teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) also congratulated the RRR team. “Jumbo MoRRRning India! #Oscars95 #NaatuNaatu #ElephantWhisperers,” CSK tweeted. At the same time, SRH said, “Oscar Fire Idhi @RRRMovie making us all proud once again by bringing in INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Original Song category #NaatuNaatu wins the Oscar for the best Original Song #Oscars95”.