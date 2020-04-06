Paddy Upton Reveals Sachin Tendulkar's Important Contribution In India's 2011 WC Win

Paddy Upton has revealed Sachin Tendulkar's important contribution in Team India's historic 2011 World Cup triumph. The Men In Blue led by the charismatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni beat Sri Lanka by six wickets at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium to win their second World Cup after a long wait of 28 years. By the virtue of this win, India also became the first team to win the coveted trophy on home soil.

'Tendulkar was a rock of stability': Sachin Tendulkar

During an interview, Team India's Strength & Conditioning coach during the 2011 World Cup said that Tendulkar was a rock of stability, a wealth of experience and information, and an inspiration. Upton said that the Master Blaster was great over World Cup 2011 especially with the younger players as he helped them to learn from both his success and errors, rather than them having to make and learn from their own errors. The mental health trainer also mentioned that the Little Master also served as a source of inspiration to many players.

At the same time, the former Rajasthan Royals, as well as Delhi Daredevils head coach, also went on to add that for many in that team, the personal goal was to win the World Cup and honour the cricketing legend who was an icon as well as a role model for them. He further added that those players wanted to add that coveted trophy to Sachin's list of achievements as it was one thing that the batting maestro had not achieved or been a part of in his illustrious cricketing career.

The 2011 World Cup final

Sri Lanka who were playing in their second straight World Cup final had posted a stiff total of 274/6 in their 50 overs. In reply, India got off to a horrendous start after big-hitter Virender Sehwag was dismissed for a second-ball duck by Lasith Malinga. The Men In Blue were in a spot of bother after Sachin Tendulkar's dismissal as the scorecard read 31/2. Gambhir then took the charge of scoring runs and was ably supported by a young Virat Kohli (35) as the duo added 83 runs for the third wicket stand.

After Kohli's dismissal, in a rather surprising move, MS Dhoni came out at number four ahead of an in-form Yuvraj Singh. The two were then involved in a 109-run fourth-wicket stand. Gautam Gambhir was castled by Thisara Perera for a 122-ball 97. However, it did not matter as the match was in India's grasp by then and MS Dhoni finished it in style by dispatching Nuwan Kulasekara into the stands as India won their second World Cup after a long wait of 28 years.

