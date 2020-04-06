Shane Warne Recalls Sachin Tendulkar Not Given Lbw, Trolled For Misjudging Umpire's Call

Australian YouTuber Rob Moody has been going down the memory lane on his official Twitter account and often posts throwback clips of controversial moments and decisions in the history of the cricket involving the Australian team. On Monday morning, Moody posted another clip from the Chennai Test of the Australia tour of India in 1998. Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar had made 155* in the second innings but former Australian spinner Shane Warne alleges that the batsman was wrongly given not out off one of his deliveries early in the innings.

Shane Warne asks for DRS after 22 years on Sachin Tendulkar appeal

Rob Moody posted a video which showed the confusing appeal that came off Shane Warne bowling for Sachin Tendulkar's wicket in the first Test of the 1998 tour. The delivery, which seemed to pitch in the line of Tendulkar's leg stump, then turned back into the right-hander and hit him on the pads. Here is the video that he posted.

OUT OR NOT OUT....



Sachin Tendulkar vs Shane Warne.



1st test 1998, Sachin made a mind blowing 155*.



But there was a huuuge appeal for LBW from Warnie, early on. Umpire Venkat, known for random decisions, you never knew what he'd do.....would love hawkeye on this one....



🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZRlU7UpiTp — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) April 5, 2020

Soon enough, Shane Warne retweeted the video and exclaimed how Tendulkar should have definitely been given out. Here is Warne's tweet.

Seriously ? Come on @robelinda2 !!!!!! How’s that not out 😩😂😩😂😩😂😩 https://t.co/Dbhq9GfvLn — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) April 6, 2020

However, it is often observed that Indian fans are very possessive about Sachin Tendulkar records and many of them started replying to Warne's tweet. While some of them just trolled the great bowler for being a "cry baby", others told him why Sachin Tendulkar was technically not out.

Pitched marginally outside leg stump? Benefit of doubt...NO.. pic.twitter.com/sYE4PA3674 — Srini (@srinivas2112) April 6, 2020

Considering how much you make the ball turn, that is gonna miss the off-stump Mr. Warne! Times when your skills become your enemy! 😅 — sanjeev (@geniusparadox) April 6, 2020

Sorry to disappoint you Sir, but the ball was turning to 1st slip, hence the subtle descision 🙏🏽 — Pushpendra Singh (@pushpchaudhary) April 6, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar records and Shane Warne bowling records

All Sachin Tendulkar records for Test match cricket show that the 'Little Master' scored 15921 runs in 200 Test matches. He made 51 international centuries and had an average of 53.8. His highest score is 248*. Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne is often considered as the greatest spinner of all time and he has taken 708 wickets in his long Test career for Australia. His best figures are 8/71.

