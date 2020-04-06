The Debate
Shane Warne Recalls Sachin Tendulkar Not Given Lbw, Trolled For Misjudging Umpire's Call

Cricket News

Shane Warne made it evident on Twitter that he should have had 709 wickets in Test cricket. Have a look at the interesting clip that he reposted and questioned.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shane Warne

Australian YouTuber Rob Moody has been going down the memory lane on his official Twitter account and often posts throwback clips of controversial moments and decisions in the history of the cricket involving the Australian team. On Monday morning, Moody posted another clip from the Chennai Test of the Australia tour of India in 1998. Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar had made 155* in the second innings but former Australian spinner Shane Warne alleges that the batsman was wrongly given not out off one of his deliveries early in the innings.

ALSO READ | Shane Warne dismisses Rahul Dravid, Sidhu within 5 deliveries in 1998 Test; Watch video

Shane Warne asks for DRS after 22 years on Sachin Tendulkar appeal

Rob Moody posted a video which showed the confusing appeal that came off Shane Warne bowling for Sachin Tendulkar's wicket in the first Test of the 1998 tour. The delivery, which seemed to pitch in the line of Tendulkar's leg stump, then turned back into the right-hander and hit him on the pads. Here is the video that he posted.

Soon enough, Shane Warne retweeted the video and exclaimed how Tendulkar should have definitely been given out. Here is Warne's tweet.

ALSO READ | Shane Warne initiative stirs Assam Excise dept to rope in liquor firms for manufacturing hand sanitisers

However, it is often observed that Indian fans are very possessive about Sachin Tendulkar records and many of them started replying to Warne's tweet. While some of them just trolled the great bowler for being a "cry baby", others told him why Sachin Tendulkar was technically not out.

ALSO READ | Shane Warne comically recalls Nasser Hussain abusing him after getting out in 1999 ODI

Sachin Tendulkar records and Shane Warne bowling records

All Sachin Tendulkar records for Test match cricket show that the 'Little Master' scored 15921 runs in 200 Test matches. He made 51 international centuries and had an average of 53.8. His highest score is 248*. Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne is often considered as the greatest spinner of all time and he has taken 708 wickets in his long Test career for Australia. His best figures are 8/71.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar troubled me more than Shane Warne in leg-spin: Inzamam ul Haq

