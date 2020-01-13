Virat Kohli Nears Equalling Majestic Sachin Tendulkar's Record In Home ODIs

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is widely considered as the best batsman in world cricket at the moment. Kohli has already raced his way to 70 international centuries and has found a habit of adding a new feather to his cap in almost every game he plays.

Apart from already holding a plethora of batting records in all formats, he is on the verge of achieving yet another major record in ODI format.

Virat Kohli one ‘home’ century away from Sachin Tendulkar

Since his ODI debut in 2008, Virat Kohli has hammered 43 ODI centuries in 242 matches. Meanwhile, world record holder Sachin Tendulkar has 49 centuries to his name in 463 ODIs. The Indian captain is just behind the legendary cricketer in scoring the most number of ODI centuries.

Out of his 43 centuries in 50-overs format, Kohli has 19 centuries to his name in Indian conditions. Unsurprisingly, Sachin Tendulkar leads this list as the veteran has 20 tons in his ‘home centuries’ tally.

As India gears up to face Australia in the upcoming 3-match ODI series, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli to see if the right-hander can level Sachin Tendulkar’s record during the course of the three-match series.

IND vs AUS 2020

The Australian team are currently on a tour to India for a three-match ODI series against the hosts. The opening game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 14. This will be followed by fixtures in Rajkot and Bengaluru on January 17 and January 19 respectively.

