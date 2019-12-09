The Debate
Pakistan Fans Urge Their Stars To Learn Something From Sandeep Lamichhane; Here's Why

Cricket News

Pakistani fans urged their so called superstars to learn something from Sandeep Lamichhane after he had expressed his desire to represent Nepal in Test cricket

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pakistan

Pakistan cricket has been going through its worst phase since quite some time. Former players have been very critical of their national team whenever the players put up a lackluster performance. Pakistan are currently ranked eighth in the ICC Test rankings and were recently whitewashed by Australia Down Under. Meanwhile, the fans reckon that the team can do well in red-ball cricket provided the players themselves take the initiative and that is what happened when an emerging cricketer from an associate nation chose to prefer Test cricket over franchise cricket.

READ: Don't have magic wand to revive Pakistan cricket instantly: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pak fans ask their star pacers to learn from Lamichhane

Sandeep  Lamichhane, who represents Nepal and Delhi Capitals in the IPL, was quoted by a Pakistani journalist saying that he loves playing franchise cricket but admitted that even if he could play hundreds of such games, it would never give him the personal satisfaction that he would get from playing even one Test match for Nepal. 

After knowing about the 19-year-old's passion to excel at the longest format of the game, the Pakistani fans asked their star pacers, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz to learn something from the young leg-spinner. Here are some of the reactions.

Mohammad Amir had announced his retirement from Test cricket at the age of 27 earlier this year just some days after World Cup 2019. Meanwhile, Wahab Riaz has taken an indefinite break from the game's traditional format. 

READ: MS Dhoni to make TV debut as producer of a series on heroes of Armed Forces

Sandeep Lamichhane's cricketing career

Sandeep Lamichhane has represented Nepal in six One Day Internationals and 18 T20Is. Nepal is yet to receive a full-time Test status. The youngster has also made a tremendous impact in franchise cricket. It has been learned that the 19-year-old who has been representing the Delhi Capitals in IPL since 2018 has been retained by the franchise. Apart from IPL, he also plays for other franchises over the globe. They include St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and Barbados Tridents (Caribbean Premier League), Nangarhar Leopards (Afghanistan Premier League ), Melbourne Stars (Big Bash League), Sylhet Thunder (Bangladesh Premier League) and Lahore Qalandars (Pakistan Super League).

READ: Bangladesh likely to play a Day-Night Test match in Pakistan in 2020

Shoaib Akhtar slams PCB for downfall of Pakistan cricket, watch his statement here

Published:
COMMENT
