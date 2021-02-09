PAK Vs PIC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Pakcelona Cricket Club will go up against Pak I Care in Match 6 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The PAK vs PIC match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm IST (7:30 am GMT) from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on February 9, 2021. Here is our PAK vs PIC Dream11 prediction, PAK vs PIC Dream11 team and PAK vs PIC Dream11 top picks.

PAK vs PIC Dream11 prediction: Match preview

With the European Cricket Series T10 in Barcelona now well underway, the ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 champions Pak I Care will take on Pakcelona. Both teams had thoroughly differing outcomes last season, with Pak I Care being crowned as the champions while Pakcelona finished at the bottom of their group. This will be the first match of the February season for both teams and they will be hoping to start with a win on Tuesday.

Pakcelona won just two matches and finished sixth in their group last season. The side struggled with their batting the last time around and are expected to remain reliant on their bowling. Pak I Care, on the other hand, have a brilliant all-round side, with a deep bench of bowlers and batsmen.

Besides being the ECS T10 Barcelona champions in November, Pak I Care were also the Runners-up of the European Cricket Series Barcelona Bash that month. This will make Pakcelona the underdogs coming into this game. Fans in India can watch PAK vs PIC live on FanCode.

PAK vs PIC playing 11 prediction

Pakcelona Cricket Club - Nouman Rukhsar, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman (C), Shahzad Khan, Raja Shahzad, Ramiz Mehmood, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Adalat Ali, Azeem Azam, Saleem Haider

Pak I Care - Muhammad Ihsan (WK), Sikandar Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Asad Abbas, Faizan Raja, Muhammad Babar (C), Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Shehroz Ahmed, Sikandar Ali, Atif Muhammad

PAK vs PIC Key Players

Pakcelona Cricket Club - Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Azeem Azam, Ramiz Mehmood

Pak I Care - Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Jafri

PAK vs PIC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Ihsan

Batsmen: Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Ramiz Mehmood (C), Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Babar

Allrounders: Shahzad Khan, Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Jafri (VC)

Bowlers: Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Kamran, Azeem Azam

PAK vs PIC match prediction

According to our PAK vs PIC match prediction, Pak I Care will win this match.

Note: The PAK vs PIC Dream11 prediction and PAK vs PIC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PAK vs PIC Dream11 team and PAK vs PIC Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

